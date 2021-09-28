Cumberland County COVID-19 Testing Locations

• CompleteCare Health Network

Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. Rapid and traditional testing available. Contact CompleteCare at 856-451-4700 to schedule an appointment.

1200 North High Street, Millville, NJ (High Street Entrance)

Mondays 8 a.m.–8 p.m. and Thursdays 12:30–4:30 p.m.

• Inspira Health – Urgent Care

By appointment only, COVID testing. Rapid and traditional testing available. Contact Inspira Health-Urgent Care at 856-213-5900 to schedule an appointment.

3722 East Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ

Testing being done at Testing Center, Cedar Street, Millville, NJ.

• Vineland Health Department

Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. No-swab Saliva PCR testing. Rapid testing is not available. Vineland Health Department is not a site for employment compliance testing

Testing being done at Vineland Senior Center, 103 S 6th Street, Vineland, NJ

Mondays 9 a.m.–12 noon and Thursdays 9 a.m.–12 noon and 5–7:30 p.m.

• Riverside Urgent Care

Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. Rapid and traditional testing available.

301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ – 856-692-0502

3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ – 856-293-6974

Open 8 a.m.– 8 p.m.- 7 days a week

• CVS Drive Thru

Traditional Testing Available

1209 High Street, Millville, NJ 08332

3629 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ

Must schedule an appointment in advance at cvs.com – Testing 7 days a week

• Rite Aid (Cumberland County)

Traditional testing available seven days a week at no cost for anyone 18+ years of age.

52 East Broad St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302

1070 North Pearl St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302

907 N. High St. Millville, NJ 08332

1700 E. Main St. Millville, NJ 08332

2791 S. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360

1889 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361

7 West Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360

970 N. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ 08360

Website: Riteaid.com – complete pre-screening and schedule an appointment at a Rite Aid location Near you (Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants at Rite Aid Testing sites).

• Walgreens

Traditional testing available seven days a week. Must schedule an appointment in advance at walgreens.com

25 E. Broad St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302

9 Landis Ave. Bridgeton, NJ 08302

1015 N. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360