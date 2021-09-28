Cumberland County COVID-19 Testing Locations

• CompleteCare Health Network
Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. Rapid and traditional testing available. Contact CompleteCare at 856-451-4700 to schedule an appointment.
1200 North High Street, Millville, NJ (High Street Entrance)
Mondays 8 a.m.–8 p.m. and Thursdays 12:30–4:30 p.m.
• Inspira Health – Urgent Care
By appointment only, COVID testing. Rapid and traditional testing available. Contact Inspira Health-Urgent Care at 856-213-5900 to schedule an appointment.
3722 East Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ
Testing being done at Testing Center, Cedar Street, Millville, NJ.
• Vineland Health Department
Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. No-swab Saliva PCR testing. Rapid testing is not available. Vineland Health Department is not a site for employment compliance testing
Testing being done at Vineland Senior Center, 103 S 6th Street, Vineland, NJ
Mondays 9 a.m.–12 noon and Thursdays 9 a.m.–12 noon and 5–7:30 p.m.
• Riverside Urgent Care
Walk-ins welcome, no appointment needed. Rapid and traditional testing available.
301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ – 856-692-0502
3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ – 856-293-6974
Open 8 a.m.– 8 p.m.- 7 days a week
• CVS Drive Thru
Traditional Testing Available
1209 High Street, Millville, NJ 08332
3629 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ
Must schedule an appointment in advance at cvs.com – Testing 7 days a week
• Rite Aid (Cumberland County)
Traditional testing available seven days a week at no cost for anyone 18+ years of age.
52 East Broad St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302
1070 North Pearl St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302
907 N. High St. Millville, NJ 08332
1700 E. Main St. Millville, NJ 08332
2791 S. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360
1889 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361
7 West Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360
970 N. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ 08360
Website: Riteaid.com – complete pre-screening and schedule an appointment at a Rite Aid location Near you (Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants at Rite Aid Testing sites).
• Walgreens
Traditional testing available seven days a week. Must schedule an appointment in advance at walgreens.com
25 E. Broad St. Bridgeton, NJ 08302
9 Landis Ave. Bridgeton, NJ 08302
1015 N. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360