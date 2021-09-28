SNJ Today Newspaper

Female Spies of WWII

Brittney Ingersoll, curator at The Cumberland County Historical Society, displays one of several WWII-era posters in the collection of the Warren & Reba Lummis Genealogical Research Library located in Greenwich.
by Valerie K. Baron, Event Chairperson

ln preparation for a program entitled “Female Spies of WWII,” scheduled for Saturday November 20, and sponsored by The Greenwich Tea Burning Chapter (Daughters of the American Revolution), a meeting was held recently at the Warren & Reba Lummis Genealogical & Research Library in Greenwich, NJ. Chapter members were very interested in the collections of WWII artifacts in the vast holdings of the library including: WWII Broadside; NJ origins of names of military posts and bases; Americans of Japanese descent; ration coupons; and pictures of famous people of the 1940’s. The Library also has several large WWII-era posters that were exhibited at the chapter meeting.

“A Look Back at WWII History: Female Spies of WWII,” scheduled for Saturday, November, 20, at 1 p.m., is a live theatrical, first-person portrayal starring Alisa Dupuy from “Ladies of History” as a famous British spymaster. The event and fundraiser is open to the public at First Presbyterian Church (119 N. 2nd St., Millville) Tickets are $15 per person, payable to Greenwich Tea Burning Chapter NSDAR. This Society is a non-profit, non-political women’s volunteer service organization.

Mail checks to: V.K. Baron, PO Box 428, Port Elizabeth, NJ 08348. More information: 609-364 8525. E-mail: vkbaron@gmail.com. Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Historical Commissionl Department of State and the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders through the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission and its programs.

