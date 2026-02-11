Cumberland and Bridgeton Unveil Two New HERO Patrol Cars

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Department were formally welcomed into the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign during a public unveiling at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Bridgeton.

Two Ford Explorer patrol cruisers were revealed with the campaign’s blue-and-gold wrap displaying the slogan, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.” With their dedication, the vehicles became the 40th and 41st HERO patrol cars placed on New Jersey roads.

The HERO Campaign is a nonprofit created in memory of Ensign John R. Elliott, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy who was killed in July 2000 after a collision with a drunk driver near Woodstown, New Jersey. Each wrapped patrol car carries his name as a visible reminder that planning and driving sober saves lives.

Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato publicly expressed pride in partnering with the HERO Campaign to prevent drunk driving throughout Cumberland County and across New Jersey. Bridgeton Police Chief James Battavio described the Bridgeton HERO cruiser as a traveling billboard that reminds motorists to choose a designated driver whenever they consume alcohol.

The two new vehicles join existing HERO patrol cars already in service in Vineland and Millville, expanding the campaign’s presence in southern New Jersey. The wraps were funded entirely through a grant from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and were provided at no cost to either department.

Bill Elliott, John Elliott’s father, attended the unveiling and welcomed both agencies into the campaign created in his son’s memory. John Elliott had been named the Outstanding HERO of his Naval Academy senior class.

In 2001, New Jersey enacted “John’s Law,” which requires police to impound vehicles for 12 hours when a driver is arrested for DUI. According to the New Jersey State Police, approximately 24,000 cars are impounded each year under this law to prevent intoxicated individuals from returning to the road while still impaired.

The HERO Campaign has grown into a regional movement that partners with schools, colleges, law enforcement agencies, bar and tavern owners, and professional sports organizations, including NFL and Major League Baseball teams. More than 150,000 motorists have signed the campaign’s online HERO Pledge, committing to serve as designated drivers for friends and family.

In a January 9 social media post, the HERO Campaign announced that it had welcomed the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Department into its network. The post described the two newly wrapped vehicles as high-visibility reminders of the life-saving message and credited the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety for funding the wrap program statewide. It also directed the public to learn more at www.herocampaign.org.

The Salem County Sheriff’s Office participated in the unveiling and later issued a statement congratulating the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Department for their new vehicles and their continued commitment to the HERO Foundation. The office also extended its thanks to the Elliott family for their long-standing work educating the public about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.