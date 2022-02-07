County to Receive Funds for Food/Shelter Programs

Cumberland County has been chosen to receive $252,919 for Phase American Rescue Plan Act (ARPAR) to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The county also has been chosen to receive $81,830 for Phase 39 to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.

The selections were made by the National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.

A Local Board, made up of representatives from the Jewish Federation, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, United Way and various local community churches, organizations and advocates will determine how the funds awarded in Cumberland County are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Local recipient organizations are also members of the Local Board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive federal funds

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and / or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

The County of Cumberland has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Vineland Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, The Parish of All Saints, Help and Hope Ministries, Spirit and Truth Ministries, Capital Recovery Center, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Vineland Ministerial Fellowship, Rural Development Corporation- Cumberland Family Shelter, Bridgeton Union Baptist Temple, Laurel Lake Community Day Food Pantry, Bridgeton Salvation Army, First United Methodist Church of Millville and Pathstone Corporation. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, emergency food, emergency shelter, emergency utility assistance and emergency rent and mortgage assistance.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Sara Williams, the EFSP coordinator at 856-453-2171. Proposals completed by interested agencies must be submitted by Friday, March 4, 2022 by 4 p.m. to Sara Williams, Cumberland County Human Services 70 W. Broad St., Bridgeton, NJ, 08302. E-mail: sarawi@co.cumberland.nj.us