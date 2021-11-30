County Department of Health: Booster Vaccine Clinics for December

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced the expansion of the use of a booster dose for all COVID-19 vaccines in multiple populations. Find infomation on COVID-19 vaccines and eligibility at nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Appointments are required for all Cumberland County Health Department vaccination clinics. To schedule your appointment, visit cumberlandcountynjvaccination.org. When scheduling your appointment, please schedule under the correct vaccine. Options for a booster dose explicitly state Booster in the title. Remember to bring your Vaccination Record Card to your appointment.

All vaccination clinics will offer first, second, and booster doses to the public. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Upcoming Clinic Dates

• Cumberland County Fire Training Center, 634 Vineland Ave., Rosenhayn

– December 16, 2–6 p.m.

– December 28, 2–6 p.m.

• William L. Morris Building, 1369 Highway 77, Bridgeton

– December 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

For updates and for more information on vaccination clinics and Booster Doses, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/CCDOH or our website ccdoh.org.

If you have questions, call 856-327-7602 or e-mail cumberlandcovid@ccdoh.org. If you live in Cumberland County and are over 60 and/or disabled without internet access, contact the Office on Aging for assistance at 856-453-2220. For those who have transportation issues, contact the Cumberland Area Transit System (CATS) at 856-691-7799.