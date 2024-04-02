Community Pride

Vineland High School SHAPE Club removed debris from areas in Vineland.

Every March, the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program hosts a countywide Trash Hunt to promote awareness and accountability for preserving the environment. The Clean Communities Program is a statewide, comprehensive, litter-abatement program created by the passage of the Clean Communities Act in 1986. It is administered by The Authority of Cumberland County. This year’s annual event took place on Saturday, March 16, as participants throughout the county did their part to keep Cumberland County beautiful.

The annual Trash Hunt would not be possible without the efforts of the Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen. Since its inception in 1992 with the Sportsmen’s Federation, the Annual Trash Hunt has grown to include local environmental organizations, school groups, and individuals who want to get involved and make a difference. This year’s event was again held in memory of Lee Widjeskog, long-time member and secretary of the Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen and backbone of the Trash Hunt.

“The Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen is proud of its continued partnership with The Authority, as we celebrate 32 years of the Trash Hunt,” said Rich Camp, president of the Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen. “This event started with the Sportsmen’s Federation in 1992, and we are looking forward to keeping the tradition going at future events.”

With the help of The Authority, the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program, the Cumberland County Federation of Sportsmen, NJ Fish and Wildlife, and the NJ AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors Program, 486 volunteers from 35 groups participated in the event, making it The Authority’s largest number of volunteers to participate in a cleanup to date. The Authority’s Clean Communities program provided gloves, trash bags, and trash pickup after the event to ensure proper disposal.

Tri-County Sportsmen MC had the largest group of volunteers in the 32nd Annual Trash Hunt.

A total of 7.29 tons (14,580 pounds) of waste and 164 car tires were removed from various locations throughout Cumberland County. All trash was properly disposed at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex located on Jesse Bridge Road, Millville.

“As always, I want to thank all our volunteers for their efforts, as we work together to keep Cumberland County beautiful,” said Samantha DeFrancisco, Cumberland County Recycling and Clean Communities coordinator. “The record-breaking number of volunteers indicates how many of our residents take pride in our community and environment.”

“The Authority improves our tomorrow by promoting environmental sustainability in Cumberland County through the Clean Communities Program and its events. For 32 years, The Trash Hunt volunteers have come together, working to keep Cumberland County beautiful,” said Albert Kelly, chairman.

Positive Vibes helped beautify Millville City Park.

In addition to its environmental related initiatives, The Authority is responsible for the development, financing and project management of projects and programs most vital to sustaining the economic and environmental future of Cumberland County and the state of New Jersey. The Authority works in tandem with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen County Commissioners to foster greater economic growth, business development and quality of life for all Cumberland County residents.

For more information on the Cumberland County Clean Communities Programs, visit theauthoritynj.com/clean-communities.

Groups That Participated

The Authority and the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program would like to thank all the volunteers who participated in the 2024 record-breaking event. The following groups and volunteers took part in the 32nd Annual Trash Hunt: