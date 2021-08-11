Community Day at Bridgeton Public Schools Set for August 21

Bridgeton Public Schools will celebrate Community Day at Cherry Street School on August 21 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The event celebrates the reopening of school after Covid. It is sponsored by the Bridgeton Area Brothers United and the Bridgeton Board of Education and supported by companies and people who believe in our youth striving to excel in education.

Every student in the Bridgeton Public School system, and their families, are invited to enjoy a day of playing games, face painting, water slide, bubble blowing contest, basketball contest, arts and crafts, and live entertainment

There will be free bookbags and school supplies given out as well as free hamburgers, hot dogs and bottled water.

There’s a dollar raffle to win a bike and a computer tablet. The school address is 11 Cherry street, Bridgeton. Rain date is August 28.