Pictured: John Pedersen, City of Vineland Environmental Commission member and former Main Street Vineland Design Team chairperson, plants a tree as part of the ceremony in the southwest mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard, in Vineland. Students from the Gloria M. Sabater Elementary School look on.

At Main Street Vineland’s recent Arbor Day ceremony, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, a tree-planting ceremony took place in conjunction with the City of Vineland Environmental Commission. Fourth grade students from the Gloria M. Sabater Elementary School also participated in the event. This event is part of Vineland’s Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) beautification and greenification initiative.