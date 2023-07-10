Buena Vista Township to Hold 3rd Annual National Night Out

The Annual National Night Out in Buena Vista Township will be hosted by the Municipal Drug Alliance of Buena Borough, Buena Vista and Weymouth Township on Tuesday, August 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Michael Debbi Park.

The evening will include State Police K9 demonstrations and the mounted police and the urban search and rescue units will be on site, along with fire and EMS vehicles.

There will be giveaways, food, and music all evening by DJ Nicky G. At the end of the night, there will be a fireworks show.

Let the kids check out all the emergency vehicles and talk to the first responders. There will also be community groups on hand with information and giveaways.

The BVT Special Events Committee will be running the concession stand, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages for great “Meal Deal” prices. They will be serving food from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be provided by the Route 54/40 Shuttle from the overflow parking at the Train Station on Route 40 (Harding Hwy.) in Richland to and from the park, throughout the event.