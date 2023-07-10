PUBLIC NOTICE: Board of Education Special Meeting

The City of Vineland Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to interview candidates to fill a membership vacancy on the Board and to appoint an individual to fill that vacancy.

The City of Vineland BOE has changed the time of the combined meeting, which was scheduled for July 12, at 5 p.m. This will now take place immediately following the 5 p.m. special meeting in the Landis Administration Building Auditorium at 61 W. Landis Avenue, Vineland.