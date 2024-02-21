Big Brothers Big Sisters To Make ‘The Big Move’

For more than four decades, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) has been a beacon of hope, providing one-to-one mentoring to the youth in our community. From humble beginnings as an idea discussed around the Novick Family’s kitchen table, the organization has evolved into a force for positive change, partnering with school districts, Rowan College South Jersey, Salem Community College, and various corporate and nonprofit entities.

Recognizing the need for expansion and a more centrally-located presence, the organization is thrilled to announce “The Big Move.” With the acquisition and renovation of a new facility located at 60 Landis Avenue, Upper Deerfield Township, Bridgeton, BBBS aims to pave the way for a brighter future.

With the current office at capacity, many supporters have already pledged to help with the move, as a community-wide fundraising phase has been launched with a $50,000 goal. Every dollar donated by March 31 up to $25,000 will be matched.

“Our new building previously served as medical offices,” said Donna Bennett, president and CEO, so we undertook a forward-thinking design and renovations to ready the space for our work today with flexibility for our future.”

“We have carefully built a solid foundation, with both finances and staff and now it is time to take the necessary steps to assure that our youth mentoring services will continue to add value to our community for many years to come,” said Paul Perino, campaign chair.

“The Big Move” campaign has received enthusiastic support from The Novick Family, Campaign Honorary Chairs, who exclaimed, “We encourage you to join us as we make The Big Move!”

For more information on “The Big Move” and how to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, visit TheBigMove.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing one-to-one mentoring to the youth in the community for over 40 years. For more information, visit SouthJerseyBigs.org.