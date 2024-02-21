Rain Garden 101 Information Session

On February 28, at either noon or 7p.m. take the first step in joining the growing movement known as the New Jersey Landscape Makeover Program. Learn how planting a small garden on your property can do wonders for your local water quality, provide habitat for native pollinators, and turn your lame turf grass into gold…enrod!

Dr. Christopher Obropta from the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Water Resources Program will virtually present Rain Garden 101. In the session, you will learn about the problems that occur when humans add impervious surfaces (buildings, concrete, asphalt, etc.) to the landscape which in turn create a greater volume of pollutant-ridden stormwater runoff. More importantly, you will learn how planting a rain garden on your property can help reduce these negative impacts while maximizing your space’s potential for you and the environment. Depending on where you live, you may also be eligible for a rebate of up to $675 (based on square footage). Following the webinar, all participants (regardless of rebate eligibility) will be able to schedule individual design sessions with Rutgers’ landscape architects and environmental engineers.

Turf grass lawns originated in the 12th century and were often meant for grazing animals. Nowadays, this type of landscaping is good for one thing…sports fields. It’s time for an update (unless of course you’re grazing sheep or playing quidditch). Start taking a more intentional approach to your land on February 28 because, in the end, we all live downstream.

—Stephen Elliott, Water Outreach, Pinelands Preservation Alliance

Eligible townships include Evesham, Pemberton, Lumberton, Mt. Holly, Mt. Laurel, Gibbsboro, Berlin Twp., Berlin Borough, Millville, Vineland, Swedesboro, Woolwich, Mullica Hill, Oldsman Twp., Carney’s Point, Morristown*, Hanover Twp.*, Mt. Olive*, Stanhope Twp.*, Hopatcong Borough*, Netcong Borough*, Roxbury Township* Egg Harbor City*, Hammonton*, and Winslow*

* Rebates available for properties draining to the following lakes: Speedwell Lake/Lake Pocahontas, Burnham Park Lakes (upper and lower), Bee Meadow Pond, Budd Lake, Lake Musconetcong, Egg Harbor City Lake, Pemberton Lake, Little Pine Lake, Hammonton Lake, New Brooklyn Lake.

Register at sjwatersavers.org/makeover/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=72b3cf7a-4b60-4a0b-b7c5-3016f85ae910