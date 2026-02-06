Best Offshore Casinos in 2026: Top 15 Sites for US Players

Editorial Disclosure: SNJToday may receive compensation when readers visit platforms through links on our site. This does not influence our evaluations, which are based on independent research and testing. SNJToday may receive compensation when readers visit platforms through links on our site. This does not influence our evaluations, which are based on independent research and testing. See our full methodology

If you’ve ever tried to play casino games online in the US, you’ve probably noticed something: most of the big international brands aren’t licensed stateside. That’s where offshore casinos come into the picture. These are real-money gambling sites based outside the United States — typically in places like Curacao, Panama, or Costa Rica — that welcome American players with open arms (and usually some pretty solid bonus offers, too).

So why do millions of US players choose offshore casinos? Honestly, it comes down to three things: bigger bonuses, way more game variety, and crypto-friendly banking that makes deposits and withdrawals a breeze. Whether you’re into slots, live dealer blackjack, or poker tournaments, offshore sites tend to offer a much wider selection than their state-regulated counterparts.

We spent weeks testing dozens of offshore casinos — signing up, depositing real money, playing games, requesting payouts, and chatting with support — to narrow it down to the 15 best options for US players in 2026. Let’s dive in!

Our Top 15 Offshore Casinos for US Players

Detailed Reviews: Best Offshore Casinos in 2026

Now that you’ve seen the lineup, let’s break down what makes each casino worth your time. We’ll walk you through the bonuses, game selection, banking options, and the little details that actually matter when you’re playing with real money.

1. Ignition Casino — Best Crypto Bonus for Casino Players

Welcome Bonus: 300% Crypto Match up to $3,000 Software: Proprietary + RTG + Rival Banking: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa, Amex Payout Speed: Within 24 hours (crypto) / 3-7 days (check)

Let’s talk about that bonus for a second — 300% match on crypto deposits, up to $3,000. That means a $1,000 deposit turns into $4,000. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better crypto welcome offer anywhere in offshore gaming. If you’re already comfortable using Bitcoin or Ethereum, Ignition basically rolls out the red carpet for you.

Ignition is closely related to Bovada (they share the same parent company), but it leans more heavily toward casino games and poker rather than sports betting. Their poker room is actually the busiest in the US offshore market, running anonymous tables that prevent tracking software from targeting recreational players. That’s a huge plus if you play poker casually and don’t want to get picked apart by data-mining grinders.

The slots selection runs deep, with a good mix of classic 3-reel games and modern video slots with bonus rounds. Hot Drop Jackpots are here too, just like at Bovada. The whole site feels polished, the customer support team responds quickly via live chat, and the rewards program lets you earn points across both casino and poker play.

Pros 300% crypto match (best in class)

Anonymous poker tables

Hot Drop Jackpots

Sleek, modern interface Cons No sportsbook

Fiat deposit bonus is only 150% (vs 300% crypto)

Not available in DE, MD, NJ, NV, NY

Visit Ignition Casino →

2. BetOnline — Best for Live Dealer Games

Welcome Bonus: 100% Match up to $3,000 Software: BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming Banking: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Visa, Wire Transfer Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (check)

BetOnline has been around since 2001, making it one of the longest-running offshore gambling sites still serving US players. That kind of longevity means something — you don’t last 25 years in this business without paying your players.

The live dealer section is where BetOnline really flexes. You’ll find over 30 live tables running around the clock, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. The streams are HD quality, the dealers are professional, and table limits range from $5 minimums all the way up to $10,000+ for high rollers. If sitting at a real table with a real dealer is your thing, this is the spot.

Beyond live games, BetOnline also has a full sportsbook, poker room, and a slots library with around 400 titles. The $3,000 welcome bonus is split across your first three deposits, and there are reload bonuses throughout the year. Their crypto banking is fast and reliable — we received a Bitcoin withdrawal in under 36 hours during our testing.

Pros 25+ year track record

Excellent live dealer studio

Sports, poker, and casino under one roof

Strong crypto support Cons Casino bonus wagering is 30x (above average)

Fiat withdrawals are slow

Website design feels dated in spots

Visit BetOnline Casino →

3. All Star Slots — Best for Classic RTG Slots

Welcome Bonus: 100% Match up to $1,000 + Free Spins Software: RealTime Gaming (RTG) Banking: Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf Payout Speed: 24-72 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (bank wire)

All Star Slots is an RTG-exclusive casino that keeps things straightforward — no frills, no confusing multi-level bonus structures, just a solid collection of classic and modern slots backed by one of the most established software providers in the offshore space.

The 100% match bonus is modest compared to some of the bigger names on this list, but the wagering requirements are lower than average, which means you actually have a realistic shot at clearing the bonus and withdrawing profits. They also run regular free spin promos and reload bonuses via email, so there’s always something extra to claim.

If you’re a slots purist who doesn’t need a sportsbook or live dealer section, All Star Slots is a clean, no-nonsense option. The site loads quickly, the customer support team is responsive, and RTG games run reliably on both desktop and mobile.

Pros Lower wagering requirements

Regular free spin promotions

Clean, simple interface

Reliable RTG game library Cons RTG-only (limited variety)

Smaller bonus than competitors

No live dealer games

Basic website design

Visit All Star Slots →

4. Super Slots — Best Game Library

Welcome Bonus: 250% Match up to $6,000 (across 6 deposits) Software: Betsoft, Nucleus, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios Banking: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard, Wire Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (wire)

Super Slots lives up to its name with one of the biggest game collections in the offshore casino space — over 600 titles from multiple top-tier software providers. Whether you’re into 3D video slots from Betsoft, table games, or live dealer action, there’s pretty much something for everyone here.

The welcome bonus structure is unique — instead of one big deposit match, they spread $6,000 in bonus funds across your first six crypto deposits. This gives you a reason to keep coming back and extends your bankroll over a much longer period. Each deposit gets a different match percentage, but the total value is among the highest we’ve seen.

Super Slots is part of the same network as BetOnline, which means you’re getting the same reliable banking infrastructure and customer support backbone. Crypto payouts processed quickly during our testing — usually within 24 hours — and the site runs smoothly on mobile devices.

Pros 600+ games from multiple providers

$6,000 spread across 6 deposits

Same network as BetOnline

Fast crypto withdrawals Cons Bonus split across 6 deposits

35x wagering on bonuses

No poker room

Some games geo-restricted

Visit Super Slots →

5. Slots.lv — Best for Crypto Casino Players

Welcome Bonus: 300% Crypto Match up to $3,000 Software: Proprietary + RTG + Rival Banking: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa Payout Speed: Within 24 hours (crypto) / 3-7 days (check)

Slots.lv is part of the same family as Bovada and Ignition — and you can tell. The site has that same polished feel, fast load times, and reliable banking that the parent company is known for. The 300% crypto match is identical to Ignition’s offer, making it one of the best welcome bonuses in offshore gaming.

Where Slots.lv differentiates itself is its focus on slot games. The Hot Drop Jackpots are here too — progressive jackpots that must hit within a certain timeframe — and the site features exclusive titles you won’t find at other casinos. The game lobby is well-organized with easy filtering by type, provider, and popularity.

The rewards program (MySlots Rewards) is generous for consistent players, letting you earn points on every wager that convert to bonus cash. Crypto withdrawals are processed fast — usually same day — and the customer support team is available around the clock via live chat.

Pros 300% crypto match bonus

Hot Drop Jackpots

Same reliable network as Bovada

Excellent rewards program Cons Not available in DE, MD, NJ, NV, NY

No sportsbook or poker room

Fiat bonus is only 200% (vs 300% crypto)

Visit Slots.lv →

6. Slots of Vegas — Best for Slot Machine Fans

Welcome Bonus: 250% Match up to $2,500 Software: RealTime Gaming (RTG) exclusive Banking: Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Wire Transfer Payout Speed: 24-72 hours (crypto) / 5-10 days (bank wire)

The name says it all — Slots of Vegas is built for people who love spinning reels. Every single game on this site comes from RealTime Gaming (RTG), one of the OG software providers in the offshore gambling world. If you’ve played at offshore casinos before, you’ve probably already come across RTG titles without even knowing it.

What makes Slots of Vegas stand out isn’t just the games — it’s the sheer volume of promotions. Beyond the 250% welcome bonus, they constantly run reload bonuses, free spin offers, and special coupon codes that give you extra value on deposits. You’ll find promo banners updated weekly, and their email newsletters often include exclusive bonus codes you won’t see on the site itself.

The downside? Because they only use RTG, you won’t find games from Betsoft, Microgaming, or other big studios here. If you specifically want a wide variety of software providers, BetOnline or BetWhale would be better picks. But if you’re a slots-first player who wants a simple, no-frills casino that keeps the bonuses flowing, Slots of Vegas delivers exactly that.

Pros Constant bonus offers and promo codes

250% welcome match

Dedicated to slots players

Simple, straightforward interface Cons RTG-only (no multi-provider variety)

Fiat withdrawals are slow

No live dealer games

Dated visual design

Visit Slots of Vegas →

7. Bovada — Best All-Around Offshore Casino

Welcome Bonus: 150% Crypto Match up to $3,750 Software: Proprietary + RealTime Gaming (RTG) Banking: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa, Amex Payout Speed: Within 24 hours (crypto) / 3-7 days (check by courier)

Bovada is probably the most recognized name in US offshore gambling, and for good reason. It’s a full-service platform that combines a top-tier sportsbook, a massive casino, a busy poker room, and even a racebook — all under one account. If you want one login for everything, this is it.

The casino side features over 300 games, including some exclusive Bovada-only slots you won’t find anywhere else. Their Hot Drop Jackpots are particularly cool — these are progressive jackpots guaranteed to hit within a specific timeframe (hourly, daily, or at a fixed amount), so you’re always playing with a shot at a big payout.

What we really appreciate about Bovada is the mobile experience. The site is fully responsive and plays beautifully on phones and tablets — no app download needed. The 150% crypto match is one of the best welcome offers in offshore gaming, and their withdrawal speeds (especially with Bitcoin) are consistently among the fastest we’ve tested.

Pros Casino + sportsbook + poker in one

Hot Drop Jackpots (timed progressives)

Excellent mobile experience

Fast Bitcoin payouts (under 24 hours) Cons Not available in DE, MD, NJ, NV, NY

No phone customer support

Check withdrawals can take a full week

Visit Bovada Casino →

8. Wild Casino — Best for Variety Seekers

Welcome Bonus: 250% Crypto Match up to $5,000 Software: Betsoft, Nucleus, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios Banking: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Visa, Mastercard Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (wire)

Wild Casino is part of the same network as BetOnline and Super Slots, and it benefits from that shared infrastructure — reliable banking, responsive support, and a deep game library that pulls from several top software providers. With over 500 games available, you’re not going to run out of things to play anytime soon.

The 250% crypto match up to $5,000 is one of the most generous single-deposit bonuses on this list. The site also accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin — including Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more — which is great if you prefer altcoins. The live dealer section is solid too, with blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables running around the clock.

Wild Casino’s design feels modern and polished. Game categories are clearly organized, the search function works well, and everything loads fast on mobile. If you want a well-rounded offshore casino with a big bonus and plenty of games, Wild Casino is a strong contender.

Pros 500+ games, multiple providers

$5,000 crypto welcome bonus

Wide altcoin support

Clean, modern design Cons 35x wagering on bonuses

No poker room

Fiat bonus is lower (100%)

No phone support

Visit Wild Casino →

9. Cafe Casino — Best Crypto Welcome Offer

Welcome Bonus: 350% Crypto Match up to $2,500 Software: Proprietary + RTG + Rival Banking: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa Payout Speed: Within 24 hours (crypto) / 3-7 days (check)

Cafe Casino has one of the highest percentage matches in the offshore casino world — 350% on crypto deposits. That means a $500 deposit gets you $2,250 in bonus funds on top. The vibe at Cafe Casino is deliberately relaxed and casual, which extends to everything from the site design to the tone of their promotions.

Like Ignition and Slots.lv, Cafe Casino is part of the Bovada family, so you’re getting the same proven banking infrastructure and payout reliability. The game selection includes Hot Drop Jackpots, a solid mix of slots and table games, and a decent live dealer section. The Perks program rewards loyal players with escalating benefits.

The site is particularly beginner-friendly — the layout is clean, there aren’t a million confusing menus, and the bonus terms are presented in plain language. If you’re new to offshore casinos and want a low-pressure environment to get started, Cafe Casino is a great pick.

Pros 350% crypto match (highest percentage)

Beginner-friendly design

Same network as Bovada

Hot Drop Jackpots Cons Not available in DE, MD, NJ, NV, NY

$2,500 bonus cap is lower than some rivals

No sportsbook or poker room

Visit Cafe Casino →

10. Lucky Red Casino — Best Welcome Bonus Value

Welcome Bonus: 400% Match up to $4,000 Software: RealTime Gaming (RTG) Banking: Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Wire Transfer Payout Speed: 24-72 hours (crypto) / 5-10 days (bank wire)

Lucky Red Casino catches your eye immediately with that 400% welcome match — the highest percentage on this entire list. Deposit $1,000 and you’re playing with $5,000. RTG powers the full game library, so you’ll find all the familiar progressive jackpot slots, table games, and video poker variants.

The casino has been operating for over a decade, which gives it a solid track record in the offshore space. Withdrawals are processed reliably, and their customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The site also runs frequent reload bonuses and seasonal promotions, keeping things interesting for returning players.

Like other RTG-only casinos, the trade-off for that massive bonus is a more limited game selection compared to multi-provider sites. But if you’re primarily a slots player and want maximum value from your first deposit, Lucky Red is hard to beat on raw bonus percentage.

Pros 400% match — highest on this list

10+ year track record

24/7 live chat support

Regular reload bonuses Cons RTG-only game library

Higher wagering requirements on bonus

No live dealer games

Website feels dated

Visit Lucky Red Casino →

11. Black Lotus — Best for Unique Slot Titles

Welcome Bonus: 200% Match up to $2,000 Software: Saucify, Betsoft, Rival Banking: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (wire)

Black Lotus stands out from the crowd by pulling games from Saucify, Betsoft, and Rival — a combination you don’t see at many offshore casinos. This gives the game library a distinctive feel, with slot titles that you genuinely won’t find at the RTG-heavy casinos that dominate this space.

The 200% welcome bonus is solid, and the casino runs weekly tournaments that give regular players a chance to win extra prizes. The loyalty program is tiered, so the more you play, the better your perks become — including faster withdrawal processing and personal account managers at higher levels.

Black Lotus is available in most US states (Michigan is the only restriction we found). The site has a sleek, dark-themed design that looks good on both desktop and mobile. If you’re tired of seeing the same RTG slots everywhere and want something different, Black Lotus delivers on variety.

Pros Unique multi-provider game library

Weekly tournaments

Tiered loyalty program

Sleek dark-themed design Cons Smaller game count than BetOnline

Not available in Michigan

Limited live dealer options

Fewer crypto options than competitors

Visit Black Lotus →

12. Lucky Creek — Best Themed Casino Experience

Welcome Bonus: 200% Match up to $2,000 Software: Saucify, Betsoft, Rival Banking: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 5-7 days (wire)

Lucky Creek takes you on a Wild West adventure — it’s one of the few offshore casinos with a strong visual theme that actually makes the experience more fun. The western-themed interface is charming without being cheesy, and it gives the site a personality that most generic casinos lack.

Under the hood, Lucky Creek shares the same Genesys platform as Black Lotus, which means you get the same multi-provider game library (Saucify, Betsoft, Rival) and the same reliable banking infrastructure. The 200% welcome match is competitive, and weekly tournaments keep the action fresh for regular players.

Available in all 50 states with no geo-restrictions, Lucky Creek is a solid mid-tier option for players who want something a little different from the usual offshore casino experience. Crypto payouts are fast, the customer support is friendly, and the loyalty rewards program gives back to consistent players.

Pros Fun Wild West theme

No state restrictions

Multi-provider game library

Weekly tournaments Cons Smaller game count overall

No sportsbook

Limited live dealer tables

Theme may not appeal to everyone

Visit Lucky Creek →

13. Shazam Casino — Best for No Max Cashouts

Welcome Bonus: 250% Match up to $2,500 Software: RealTime Gaming (RTG) Banking: Bitcoin, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf Payout Speed: 24-72 hours (crypto) / 5-10 days (bank wire)

Shazam Casino’s biggest selling point is something most offshore casinos don’t offer: no maximum cashout limits. At many casinos, even if you hit a massive jackpot, there’s a cap on how much you can withdraw per week or month. Shazam removes that restriction, which is a genuine advantage for high-stakes players or anyone chasing big progressive jackpots.

The site runs on RTG software, so the game selection will be familiar if you’ve played at other RTG casinos. The 250% welcome match is competitive, and they frequently offer coupon codes for reload bonuses and free spins through their promotions page and email newsletters.

Shazam is newer to the scene compared to some of the legacy names on this list, but it’s backed by a reputable management team and has been building a positive reputation among offshore casino players. Crypto banking works well, and the customer support team is available 24/7.

Pros No maximum cashout limits

250% welcome bonus

Frequent promo codes

24/7 customer support Cons RTG-only game library

Newer casino — still building track record

No live dealer games

Basic site design

Visit Shazam Casino →

14. BetWhale — Best New Offshore Casino

Welcome Bonus: 125% Match up to $1,250 Software: Multi-provider (Betsoft, Rival, Saucify) Banking: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard Payout Speed: 24-48 hours (crypto) / 3-5 days (wire)

BetWhale is the newest name on this list, and honestly, that’s part of its appeal. Newer casinos tend to come out swinging with better tech, cleaner interfaces, and more aggressive promotions to attract players — and BetWhale checks all those boxes.

What really stood out to us was the site’s speed. Pages load almost instantly, the game lobby is well-organized, and switching between slots, table games, and live dealer takes zero effort. Their 125% match bonus isn’t the biggest on this list in raw dollar terms, but the wagering requirements are reasonable compared to sites offering inflated headline numbers.

The game library pulls from multiple software providers, so you get a nice mix of 3D slots from Betsoft, classic titles from Rival, and a growing live dealer section. Crypto payouts clear within a day, which is about as fast as it gets in offshore gaming right now.

Pros Clean, modern interface

Fast crypto withdrawals (24-48 hrs)

Multiple software providers

Fair wagering requirements Cons Still building track record

Smaller game library than established sites

Limited fiat banking options

Visit BetWhale Casino →

15. VoltageBet — Best Crypto-First Casino

Welcome Bonus: 150% Match up to $1,500 Software: Multi-provider (Betsoft, Saucify, Rival) Banking: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT Payout Speed: 1-24 hours (crypto) / 3-5 days (wire)

VoltageBet is a crypto-first offshore casino designed for players who live in the digital currency world. The site accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDT — and processes crypto withdrawals faster than almost any other casino on this list, often within just a few hours.

The game library draws from Betsoft, Saucify, and Rival, giving you a nice variety of 3D video slots, table games, and specialty titles. The site itself has a modern, electric-themed design that feels fresh and different from the typical offshore casino look. Navigation is clean, and the mobile experience is smooth.

The 150% welcome match won’t win any headline awards, but the combination of fast payouts, wide crypto support, and a solid game library makes VoltageBet a strong option for crypto-savvy players. It’s also worth noting that VoltageBet has no state restrictions, so players from anywhere in the US can sign up.

Pros Ultra-fast crypto payouts

Wide crypto coin support

No state restrictions

Modern, clean design Cons Newer casino with less history

Smaller bonus than some competitors

No poker room

Limited fiat banking options

Visit VoltageBet →

How We Picked the Best Offshore Casinos

We didn’t just Google “best offshore casinos” and copy someone else’s list. Our team actually signed up at 30+ offshore sites, deposited real money, played games, and went through the full withdrawal process before recommending anything. Here’s exactly what we evaluated:

Payout reliability: This is the big one. An offshore casino can have the flashiest website in the world, but if they don’t pay their players, none of it matters. Every site on our list has a verified track record of processing withdrawals consistently. We tested crypto and fiat cash-outs at each site and documented the actual processing times.

Bonus fairness: A $10,000 bonus with 80x wagering requirements isn’t really a bonus — it’s a marketing gimmick. We looked beyond the headline number and evaluated the actual terms: rollover requirements, game contribution percentages, maximum bet limits while wagering, and time limits to clear the bonus. The sites on our list have wagering requirements between 25x-45x, which is fair for the industry.

Game quality and selection: We looked at total game count, software providers, game categories (slots, table games, live dealer, specialty games), and whether the games actually run smoothly on mobile. Sites powered by reputable providers like Betsoft, RTG, Rival, and Fresh Deck Studios scored highest.

Customer support: We contacted each casino’s support team with real questions — about bonus terms, withdrawal timeframes, and account verification. We measured response times, accuracy of answers, and availability (24/7 vs. limited hours). Live chat, email, and phone options were all tested where available.

Security and licensing: We verified each casino’s gaming license, SSL encryption, and reputation within the player community. Sites with unresolved player complaints on major gambling forums were disqualified.

Is It Legal to Play at Offshore Casinos?

This is the question everyone asks, and the honest answer is: it’s complicated. Here’s what we know.

There is no federal law that makes it illegal for individual US players to gamble at offshore casino sites. The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) of 2006 targets operators and payment processors, not the players themselves. No US player has ever been prosecuted for placing bets at an offshore casino.

That said, the legal landscape varies by state. Some states have specifically addressed online gambling in their laws, while most simply haven’t legislated on the topic of offshore sites at all. The practical reality is that millions of Americans play at offshore casinos without legal issues, but the sites themselves operate in a gray area because they’re not licensed by any US state gaming commission.

Our recommendation? Understand the laws in your specific state, and recognize that offshore casinos don’t offer the same consumer protections as state-licensed platforms. That’s the trade-off for bigger bonuses and wider game selection. If consumer protection and regulatory oversight are your top priorities, a state-licensed casino might be a better fit.

Note: This is not legal advice. Gambling laws change frequently. We encourage you to consult your state’s gaming commission website or a legal professional for the most up-to-date information on online gambling legality in your area.

Deposits & Withdrawals at Offshore Casinos

Banking at offshore casinos works a bit differently than what you might be used to with state-regulated sites. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most common deposit and withdrawal methods you’ll encounter:

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash): This is hands down the best way to move money at offshore casinos. Deposits are instant, withdrawals typically clear in 1-24 hours, and there are rarely any fees involved. Many casinos also give you a bigger welcome bonus for depositing with crypto. If you’re not already set up with a crypto wallet, it’s worth the 15 minutes to get one — it makes the whole offshore casino experience significantly smoother.

Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex): Most offshore casinos accept major cards for deposits, but success rates can be inconsistent. Your bank may decline the transaction since it’s going to an offshore gambling merchant. If your card gets declined, don’t panic — it’s common, and doesn’t affect your credit. Just switch to crypto or try a prepaid card instead.

Wire Transfers and Checks: These old-school methods still work for withdrawals at most offshore sites, but they’re slower (5-10 business days) and sometimes carry fees ($25-$75 depending on the casino). Use these as a backup if crypto isn’t an option for you.

Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: A few offshore casinos still offer P2P payouts, where they send funds through services like MoneyGram or Western Union. Processing takes 3-5 days and fees can add up. This method is fading out in favor of crypto, but it’s still available in some places.

Pro tip: Always withdraw using the same method you deposited with. Most offshore casinos require this as part of their anti-money laundering policies, and it prevents delays in getting your payout.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an offshore casino?

An offshore casino is an online gambling site that operates outside the United States, typically licensed in jurisdictions like Curacao, Costa Rica, Panama, or Kahnawake. These casinos accept US players but are not regulated by any US state gaming authority. They tend to offer larger bonuses, wider game selections, and crypto-friendly banking compared to state-licensed alternatives.

Are offshore casinos safe?

The reputable ones are. The casinos on our list all use SSL encryption to protect personal data, hold valid gaming licenses, and have established track records of paying out winnings. However, not all offshore casinos are trustworthy — which is exactly why we test them personally before recommending any. Stick to well-known, established brands with positive player reviews across multiple independent forums.

Can I win real money at offshore casinos?

Absolutely. Offshore casinos operate with real money, and winnings are paid out through the same banking methods you use to deposit — Bitcoin, wire transfer, check, or other available options. The payout process at the sites we recommend is straightforward, and withdrawal requests are typically processed within 24-48 hours for cryptocurrency.

What’s the fastest withdrawal method at offshore casinos?

Cryptocurrency — specifically Bitcoin — is by far the fastest. At most of the casinos on our list, Bitcoin withdrawals clear within 24 hours after approval. Some sites like BetWhale, Bovada, and VoltageBet have been as fast as a few hours in our testing. Traditional methods like checks and wire transfers take anywhere from 3-10 business days.

Do offshore casinos accept players from all US states?

Most offshore casinos accept players from all 50 states, but there are exceptions. Bovada, Ignition, Slots.lv, and Cafe Casino restrict players from a handful of states including Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. BetOnline, BetWhale, Wild Casino, Super Slots, and VoltageBet are generally available nationwide. Always check the casino’s terms and conditions for your specific state before creating an account.

Play Responsibly