Best Offshore Sportsbooks in 2026: Top 15 Offshore Betting Sites

Editorial Disclosure: SNJToday may receive compensation when readers visit platforms through links on our site. This does not influence our evaluations, which are based on independent research and testing. SNJToday may receive compensation when readers visit platforms through links on our site. This does not influence our evaluations, which are based on independent research and testing. See our full methodology

If you’ve been looking for a reliable place to bet on sports without the restrictions that come with state-regulated platforms, you’re not alone. Millions of US players turn to offshore sportsbooks every year for bigger bonuses, more betting markets, and fewer hoops to jump through. Whether you’re into NFL, NBA, UFC, or international soccer, these sites have you covered.

Offshore sportsbooks operate outside US jurisdiction, typically licensed in places like Curacao, Panama, or Antigua. They accept American bettors in most states, offer crypto-friendly banking, and often provide welcome bonuses that dwarf what you’d find at domestic books. Let’s dive in and break down the best offshore sportsbooks we’ve tested for 2026.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

Here’s a quick look at our top picks. We evaluated each sportsbook on bonus value, betting markets, payout speed, and overall user experience.

Offshore Sportsbook Reviews

Now let’s get into the details. We spent weeks testing each platform, placing real bets, depositing and withdrawing funds, and chatting with support teams. Here’s what we found.

1. BetOnline — Best Overall Offshore Sportsbook

BetOnline has been around since 2004, and there’s a reason it keeps showing up at the top of every offshore sportsbook list. What really stood out to us was the sheer depth of their betting markets. You’ll find everything from major US sports to darts, table tennis, and even entertainment props. Their live betting interface is snappy, odds update in real time, and the mobile experience is genuinely smooth.

The 100% match bonus up to $3,000 is generous without being gimmicky. The rollover requirements are reasonable at 10x, which is lower than most competitors. They also run a solid reload bonus program throughout the year, so you’re not just getting a one-time deal.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $3,000 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, 15+ more Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — extensive in-play markets

Pros: Massive sports coverage, fast crypto payouts, competitive odds, established reputation since 2004, excellent live betting platform

Cons: Credit card deposits may incur fees, bonus rollover applies to both deposit and bonus amount, interface could use a visual refresh

Visit BetOnline →

2. Bovada — Best for Recreational Bettors

Bovada is probably the most recognized name in offshore betting, and for good reason. If you’re someone who likes to bet casually on the big games without getting bogged down in complex interfaces, Bovada nails it. The platform is incredibly intuitive, the odds are posted early, and their prop builder tool lets you create custom parlays in just a few taps.

The 150% crypto match up to $3,750 is one of the strongest welcome offers in the industry right now. You’ll need to deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or another supported crypto to unlock the full match percentage. Fiat deposits still get a solid bonus, but the crypto route is clearly where the value is.

Welcome Bonus 150% Crypto Match up to $3,750 Rollover 5x (sports) Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT Payout Speed 24 hours (crypto), 3-5 days (check) Live Betting Yes — plus prop builder

Pros: Beginner-friendly interface, 150% crypto bonus with low 5x rollover, excellent prop builder, strong reputation, same-day crypto withdrawals

Cons: Limited fiat withdrawal options, sharp bettors may face reduced limits over time, no dedicated desktop app

Visit Bovada →

3. BetAnything — Best Rising Offshore Option

BetAnything burst onto the offshore scene in 2024 and has quickly earned a reputation for competitive odds and a clean interface. The platform covers 25+ sports with solid depth in US majors and European soccer. What impressed us most is the 100% match bonus up to $2,000 with a reasonable 8x rollover, which is well below the industry average.

The mobile experience is slick, pages load quickly, and their live betting section is surprisingly polished for a newer brand. Crypto deposits are credited within minutes, and support is available around the clock via live chat.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $2,000 Rollover 8x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — 25+ sports

Pros: Competitive 100% match bonus, low 8x rollover, modern interface, fast crypto payouts, broad sports coverage

Cons: Very new brand with limited track record, fewer promotions for existing players, smaller user community

Visit BetAnything →

4. Everygame — Longest-Running Online Sportsbook

Everygame (formerly Intertops) has been accepting bets online since 1996, making it one of the oldest online sportsbooks in existence. That kind of track record speaks volumes about reliability and trustworthiness. The 100% match up to $750 is modest compared to some competitors, but the 8x rollover keeps things fair.

Where Everygame really shines is in European sports coverage. If you bet on soccer, tennis, or handball, the market depth here is excellent. Their loyalty rewards program is one of the most generous we have seen, giving regular bettors consistent value beyond just the welcome offer.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $750 Rollover 8x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Payout Speed 24-72 hours (crypto), 5-7 days (wire) Live Betting Yes — strong European sports coverage

Pros: Nearly 30 years in operation, excellent European sports coverage, strong loyalty program, fair rollover terms, reliable payouts

Cons: Smaller maximum bonus, interface feels dated compared to newer platforms, limited crypto options versus competitors

Visit Everygame →

5. BetWhale — Best New Offshore Sportsbook

BetWhale launched in 2023 and has been making waves ever since. What really caught our attention is how polished the platform feels for such a young brand. The sportsbook covers 30+ sports with solid odds, and their in-play betting section is surprisingly deep for a newcomer. Navigation is clean, page loads are fast, and the mobile experience works great without needing a dedicated app.

The 125% welcome bonus up to $1,250 is competitive, though the max bonus amount is lower than some rivals. Where BetWhale shines is in the overall package: they offer casino games alongside sports betting, have responsive customer support available 24/7, and process crypto withdrawals faster than most established books we’ve tested.

Welcome Bonus 125% Match up to $1,250 Rollover 8x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin Payout Speed 12-24 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — 30+ sports covered

Pros: Modern, fast-loading platform, strong crypto support, 24/7 live chat, combined sportsbook and casino, rapid withdrawal processing

Cons: Newer brand with limited track record, lower maximum bonus than competitors, fewer promotions for existing players

Visit BetWhale →

6. Sportsbetting.ag — BetOnline’s Sister Site with Matching Quality

Sportsbetting.ag runs on the same platform as BetOnline and shares identical odds, markets, and banking options. The 100% match up to $3,000 mirrors BetOnline’s offer exactly, and you’ll find the same deep sports coverage and fast crypto payouts. Think of it as an alternative entry point to one of the best offshore betting networks available.

The main advantage of Sportsbetting.ag is that you can grab a separate welcome bonus even if you already have a BetOnline account. The live betting interface, odds quality, and payout speeds are all on par with its sister site. If you like BetOnline but want a second account for bonus shopping, this is the play.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $3,000 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, 15+ more Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — mirrors BetOnline markets

Pros: Same platform and odds as BetOnline, $3,000 welcome bonus, fast crypto payouts, deep sports coverage, separate bonus from BetOnline

Cons: Essentially the same product as BetOnline, 10x rollover on bonus, no unique features to differentiate

Visit Sportsbetting.ag →

7. Voltagebet — Fresh Platform with Solid Foundations

Voltagebet is a newer addition to the offshore sportsbook landscape, backed by the well-established Superior Share affiliate network. The 100% match up to $1,500 is a strong offer for a newer brand, and the platform covers a wide range of sports with competitive odds. The interface is modern and responsive, and crypto deposits are processed quickly.

While the brand is still building its reputation, the backing from an established network gives it more credibility than most newcomers. Their sportsbook and casino are integrated into a single wallet, making it easy to switch between betting and gaming. Worth watching as they continue to grow.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $1,500 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — growing selection

Pros: Modern interface, backed by established network, 100% match bonus, integrated sportsbook and casino, solid crypto support

Cons: Very new brand, still building track record, fewer ongoing promotions, limited user reviews available

Visit Voltagebet →

8. MyBookie — Best for Prop Bets and Entertainment

MyBookie is the kind of sportsbook that makes betting fun. Beyond the standard moneylines and spreads, they go deep on props — everything from player performance bets to entertainment and political markets. If you enjoy wagering on the Oscars, reality TV outcomes, or even weather events, MyBookie has you covered.

The 50% match up to $1,000 is the smallest bonus on our list, but the rollover terms are straightforward and the bonus is easy to clear through normal betting activity. What we appreciated most is their transparency around terms. Everything is spelled out clearly, and there aren’t any hidden catches buried in the fine print. Their weekly reload bonuses and free play promotions add consistent value for regular bettors.

Welcome Bonus 50% Match up to $1,000 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto), 5-7 days (check) Live Betting Yes — plus entertainment and politics markets

Pros: Excellent prop bet selection, entertainment and novelty markets, transparent bonus terms, weekly reload offers, user-friendly layout

Cons: Smaller welcome bonus compared to competitors, payout fees on some withdrawal methods, customer support response times vary

Visit MyBookie →

9. BUSR — Best for Horse Racing and Sports Combo

BUSR stands out from the pack by combining a full sportsbook with one of the best horse racing platforms we have tested at any offshore book. The 100% match up to $2,500 is generous, and the platform covers all major US sports alongside racetracks from around the world. If you bet on both sports and horses, BUSR saves you from needing two separate accounts.

The interface is straightforward without unnecessary clutter. Odds are posted early for major events, and their live betting section handles peak traffic well. Customer support is available via phone and live chat, which is a nice touch that some competitors have dropped.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $2,500 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Payout Speed 48-72 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — strong horse racing coverage

Pros: Excellent horse racing coverage, generous $2,500 welcome bonus, phone support available, combined sports and racing platform, solid live betting

Cons: Payout speeds slightly slower than top competitors, interface could be more modern, fewer crypto options than some rivals

Visit BUSR →

10. XBet — MyBookie’s Sister Site with Lower Rollover

XBet operates as MyBookie’s sister site, sharing the same odds feed and betting markets. The welcome bonus is a 100% match up to $500 with a 7x rollover, which is actually more player-friendly than MyBookie’s 10x requirement. If you already have a MyBookie account, XBet lets you pick up a separate welcome offer on essentially the same platform.

You will find the same props, entertainment markets, and live betting options that make MyBookie popular. Crypto deposits and withdrawals work the same way, and support is available 24/7. The lower rollover requirement makes XBet particularly appealing for bettors who want to clear their bonus faster.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $500 Rollover 7x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Payout Speed 24-48 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — shares MyBookie lines

Pros: Lower 7x rollover than MyBookie, same odds and markets, separate bonus opportunity, 24/7 support, solid prop bet coverage

Cons: Smaller $500 maximum bonus, same platform as MyBookie, less brand recognition, fewer standalone promotions

Visit XBet →

11. Thunderpick — Best for Esports Betting

Thunderpick has carved out a niche as the go-to offshore sportsbook for esports bettors. The platform covers CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and dozens of other titles with market depth you simply will not find at traditional sportsbooks. The 100% match up to $500 comes with a reasonable 6x rollover, making it one of the easier bonuses to clear.

Beyond esports, Thunderpick offers solid coverage of traditional sports with competitive odds. Their crypto-first approach means deposits and withdrawals are fast, often processing instantly. The interface is modern and gamer-friendly, which makes sense given their target audience.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $500 Rollover 6x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin Payout Speed Instant (crypto) Live Betting Yes — deep esports and traditional sports

Pros: Best esports coverage in the offshore market, low 6x rollover, instant crypto payouts, modern interface, traditional sports also covered well

Cons: Smaller maximum bonus, less name recognition in traditional sports betting, crypto-focused with limited fiat options

Visit Thunderpick →

12. BetUS — Best for High-Value Bonuses

BetUS has been in the game since 1994, making it one of the longest-running offshore sportsbooks accepting US players. That kind of longevity counts for something. They’ve survived the ups and downs of the online betting industry and continue to deliver a solid product with some of the most aggressive bonus offers around.

The 125% match up to $3,125 is a strong welcome package. BetUS also frequently runs seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the Super Bowl, March Madness, and the World Series. Their odds are competitive across NFL and college football markets in particular. One standout feature is their dedicated account manager program for VIP players, which adds a personal touch you won’t find at many other books.

Welcome Bonus 125% Match up to $3,125 Rollover 15x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Payout Speed 48-72 hours (crypto), 7-10 days (wire) Live Betting Yes — strong NFL and college football coverage

Pros: Massive welcome bonus, 30+ years in business, VIP account manager program, seasonal promotions, broad NFL and college football coverage

Cons: Higher 15x rollover requirement, slower payouts than some competitors, website design feels dated compared to newer platforms

Visit BetUS →

13. MyStake — Crypto-Only Sportsbook with Massive Game Library

MyStake operates as a crypto-only platform, which means you will need Bitcoin, Ethereum, or another supported cryptocurrency to get started. The upside is that this crypto-first approach means lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals with no banking middlemen to slow things down. The 100% match up to $1,000 is solid, and they cover 35+ sports with competitive odds.

What sets MyStake apart is their massive gaming library alongside the sportsbook. Over 7,000 casino games, virtual sports, and mini-games give you plenty of options when the game schedule is light. The platform supports 20+ cryptocurrencies, giving you more flexibility than most competitors.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to $1,000 Rollover 10x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, 20+ more Payout Speed Instant-24 hours (crypto) Live Betting Yes — 35+ sports, virtual sports

Pros: 20+ crypto options, instant payouts, massive game library, 35+ sports covered, virtual sports available

Cons: Crypto only — no fiat deposits, 10x rollover, newer brand still building reputation, no phone support

Visit MyStake →

14. Jackbit — No-Rollover Crypto Sportsbook

Jackbit takes a different approach to bonuses by offering up to 25% cashback with zero rollover requirements. That means any bonus funds you receive can be withdrawn immediately without clearing conditions. For bettors who are tired of complex wagering requirements, this is a breath of fresh air. The platform supports 50+ cryptocurrency tokens, making it one of the most crypto-diverse sportsbooks available.

The sportsbook covers 40+ sports including a strong esports section with competitive odds. Payouts are instant for crypto withdrawals, which is a major selling point. The clean, modern interface makes navigation easy, and they have been steadily adding new features since launching in 2022.

Welcome Bonus Cashback Match up to Up to 25% Cashback Rollover None Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, 50+ tokens Payout Speed Instant (crypto) Live Betting Yes — 40+ sports including esports

Pros: Zero rollover cashback bonus, 50+ crypto tokens supported, instant withdrawals, 40+ sports, no KYC required for crypto

Cons: Crypto only, no traditional welcome match bonus, newer platform, limited customer support hours

Visit Jackbit →

15. Vave — Bitcoin-First Sportsbook with Big Crypto Bonus

Vave rounds out our list as a crypto-only sportsbook with a headline offer of 100% up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. If you are a high-rolling crypto bettor, that potential bonus value is hard to beat. The platform covers 30+ sports with decent odds, and the interface is polished and easy to navigate on both desktop and mobile.

The 40x rollover is on the higher side, which is the main trade-off for that eye-catching bonus amount. Vave supports 30+ tokens including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and Dogecoin. Withdrawals process instantly, and the platform includes a casino section with thousands of slots and table games alongside the sportsbook.

Welcome Bonus 100% Match up to 100% up to 1 BTC Rollover 40x Crypto Accepted Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Dogecoin, 30+ tokens Payout Speed Instant (crypto) Live Betting Yes — 30+ sports

Pros: Massive 1 BTC welcome bonus, 30+ crypto tokens, instant withdrawals, integrated casino, anonymous betting with no KYC

Cons: High 40x rollover on bonus, crypto only, newer brand with less track record, limited sports depth versus top competitors

Visit Vave →

How We Ranked These Offshore Sportsbooks

We didn’t just pull names out of a hat. Our evaluation process covers six core categories, and each of these sportsbooks was tested with real accounts and real money over a period of several weeks.

Licensing and Safety: We verified each site’s licensing status and looked into their operational history. Sites with clean regulatory records and transparent ownership scored highest. All our picks hold active offshore licenses and have been operating without major unresolved complaints.

Bonus Value and Fairness: A big bonus number means nothing if the terms are predatory. We compared match percentages, maximum bonus amounts, rollover requirements, and time limits. Bovada’s 5x rollover, for example, is significantly more player-friendly than the industry average of 10-15x.

Betting Markets and Odds: We compared odds across NFL, NBA, and soccer matches against multiple offshore and domestic books. BetOnline consistently offered competitive lines, while MyBookie stood out for niche prop bet markets that you simply won’t find elsewhere.

Banking and Payout Speed: Every sportsbook on this list supports cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals. We tested actual payout requests and tracked processing times. The best performers delivered funds to our crypto wallets within 24 hours.

User Experience: We evaluated desktop and mobile interfaces for speed, navigation, and ease of placing bets. We also tested customer support response times through live chat and email channels across different times of day.

Reputation and Track Record: Longevity matters in offshore betting. We factored in how long each site has been operating, their history of paying out winners, and feedback from the broader betting community across forums and review platforms.

Are Offshore Sportsbooks Legal?

This is the question that comes up more than any other, so let’s be direct about it. There is no federal law in the United States that makes it illegal for individuals to place bets on offshore sportsbook websites. The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) of 2006 targets financial institutions and payment processors, not individual bettors.

That said, the legal landscape is nuanced. Offshore sportsbooks operate in a gray area. They are licensed and regulated in their home jurisdictions (typically Curacao, Panama, Antigua, or Kahnawake), but they are not licensed by any US state gaming commission. This means they don’t carry the same consumer protections as state-regulated platforms like DraftKings or FanDuel.

In practice, millions of Americans use offshore sportsbooks without legal issues. However, we always recommend understanding your state’s specific gambling laws before signing up. The sportsbooks featured in this guide all hold active offshore licenses and have established track records of paying out US-based customers reliably.

Banking and Payout Options

Banking is where offshore sportsbooks really differentiate themselves from domestic options. Cryptocurrency is king across all the platforms, and for good reason: it’s faster, carries lower fees, and often unlocks better bonus offers.

Crypto Deposits: Bitcoin is universally accepted at every sportsbook on our list. Most also support Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and USDT (Tether). Deposits are typically credited within 10-30 minutes after network confirmation. There are no fees from the sportsbook side, though standard network transaction fees apply.

Credit/Debit Cards: Visa and Mastercard deposits are available at all five sites, though success rates can vary depending on your card issuer. Some banks decline transactions to offshore gambling sites. If your card is declined, crypto is the most reliable backup option.

Withdrawals: Crypto withdrawals are the fastest route to getting your money. BetOnline and Bovada both process crypto payouts within 24 hours in most cases. BetWhale impressed us with some same-day payouts during our testing. Check withdrawals are available but take significantly longer (5-15 business days) and may carry fees of $25-$75 depending on the platform.

Person-to-Person Transfers: Some sportsbooks, including BetUS and MyBookie, offer person-to-person (P2P) transfer options through services like MoneyGram or Western Union. These are useful if you don’t use crypto, though processing times and fees are higher.

FAQ: Offshore Sportsbooks

What is an offshore sportsbook?

An offshore sportsbook is an online betting site that operates outside the United States, typically licensed in jurisdictions like Curacao, Panama, or Antigua. These sites accept US players and offer sports betting, casino games, and other wagering options. Because they operate outside US state regulations, they tend to offer larger bonuses, more betting markets, and fewer restrictions than domestic platforms.

Can I get in trouble for using offshore sportsbooks?

No federal law prohibits individual bettors from placing wagers at offshore sportsbooks. The UIGEA targets financial institutions, not players. That said, state laws vary, and some states have stricter gambling regulations than others. We recommend checking your state’s specific laws, but historically there have been no cases of individual bettors being prosecuted for using offshore sites.

What’s the fastest way to withdraw winnings?

Cryptocurrency is by far the fastest withdrawal method at every offshore sportsbook we tested. Bitcoin and Litecoin withdrawals typically process within 24-48 hours, with some sites like Bovada and BetWhale completing payouts in under 24 hours. Check and wire transfer withdrawals take significantly longer, often 5-15 business days.

Do offshore sportsbooks offer live betting?

Yes, all the sportsbooks on our list offer live in-play betting. BetOnline has the most comprehensive live betting section with real-time odds updates across dozens of sports. Bovada’s live betting interface includes their popular prop builder tool, which lets you combine multiple in-game props into a single parlay.

Are my funds safe at an offshore sportsbook?

Reputable offshore sportsbooks like the five on our list have paid out billions of dollars to US customers over the years. However, offshore sites are not backed by US state gaming commissions, so the consumer protections differ from domestic platforms. We recommend sticking with established, well-reviewed brands (like the ones in this guide), not depositing more than you can afford to lose, and withdrawing winnings regularly rather than keeping large balances on-site.