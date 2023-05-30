Arts Camp and a Mural

The summer arts camp is filling up fast in Millville’s Glasstown Arts District. This will be the 24th summer for Art Creates Excellence (ACE). Each week the youths who participate will be taught by artists/instructors using a variety of art mediums, styles, and methods. One of the four weeks will be held at Rowan College of South Jersey – Clay College at 321 N. High Street. The other three weeks will be held at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts at 22 N. High Street.

Classes are Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon beginning on July 10 and ending on August 4. You may choose all four weeks or less if you already have a vacation planned. The cost is only $75 per week and includes all art supplies. We have never raised our prices in 24 years.

Age groups for the program are 7 to 9 years, 10 to 12 years, and 13 to 18 years. Class space ranges from 10 to 14 kids in each age group per week. Each week the artist changes to give the children the widest variety of instructions and methods.

Don’t let this summer slip by without registering your child or grandchild. Please contact me for the registration form and link to online payment (cash or check also accepted). E-mail me at marianne@glasstownartsdistrict.com or by phone at 856-293-0556. I look forward to welcoming your artistic youth.

Join us on Friday, June 2, for the new mural dedication on the Glasstown Plaza at High and Sassafras streets in Millville. The new 32-foot-wide mural depicts the wild and scenic Maurice River that flows through the downtown arts district. Many people enjoy the Riverwalk that starts in Captain Joseph Buck Park and continues over the river into Waltman Park. It crosses under the Brandriff Street Bridge and meanders along the wooded shore until you reach the far side of the Sharp Street Dam.

Artist Danielle Cartier was awarded the mural bid based on her design in the pop-art style she enjoys creating. The mural is colorful and very vibrant. People have been commenting positively on social media since the mural was installed on May 16. Many thanks go out to the Parks and Recreation team from the City of Millville for taking great care in handling the eight mural panels and installing them on the metal grid on the Glasstown Plaza.

If you wish to join us, there will be a short presentation and a few short speeches to commemorate this new piece of public art that helps beautify our city. We will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

We also wish to thank the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission, which funded the mural, and the Holly City Development Corporation, which wrote the grant seeking the funds and created a review committee to select the winning mural design bid. Your dedication to the arts is very much appreciated by the downtown business and arts community.