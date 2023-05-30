Sweet Scones

Ever since December, when I first watched Mary Berry’s Christmas special, I’ve been making scones for my sister Linda. I’ve moved on from Mary’s recipe, tried all different ingredients like whole wheat flour, almond flour, raisins, chocolate chips, peanuts, etc. Linda’s favorite has become the cranberry orange scones that I finish with an apricot glaze. It only takes about 25 minutes from start to finish and I can regulate how much sugar is added, which is a great way to lower the calories and make the scones feasible for an everyday afternoon snack. I have made the scones without the cranberries, just put in orange zest and served them with fresh sliced strawberries and homemade whipped cream. This is a new way to celebrate the beginning of summer!

Strawberries and Cream Scones

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

7 ounces solid coconut oil (I get this from Dollar Tree for $1.25!)

3 tsp. finely minced orange zest

2 large eggs with 2 tsp. vanilla, blended

Carton of fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced, with sugar if needed

Whipped cream, homemade or out of a can

In large bowl, mix dry ingredients well, then cut in coconut oil until mixture resembles peas. Sprinkle zest around bowl, make a well in the center and drop in eggs and vanilla mixture. Stir with fork until mixture begins to form dough, then gather in a ball and place on cookie sheet. Flatten dough out and cut in half; then cut each half in two. Give each scone room to expand. Bake for 18 minutes or until knife comes out clean. Place on cooling rack for at least 15 minutes, then cut in half, add strawberries and cream and enjoy.

Jean Hecker has a BA in Home Economics Education from Rowan University and enjoys exploring all facets of the food and restaurant industry.