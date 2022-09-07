Often featuring gorgeous and sometimes remote destinations, adventure travel is so much more than adrenaline-pumping physical challenges, daredevil thrills, and I-dare-you-to-eat-that moments.

For a more tangible definition of “adventure travel,” the Adventure Travel Trade Association (established in 1990 for the development of the adventure travel industry) defines adventure travel as having three main components:

1.) physical activity,

2.) a connection to nature and the environment, and

3.) an immersive cultural experience.

Note that there is no mention of extreme, heart-stopping activities that defy death. Adventure travel can simply be the thrill of the journey into the unknown: that moment when you step off the beaten path, interact with locals, and open yourself to the unexpected beauty and wonder of the world. Whether it’s immersing oneself in a destination’s history and culture, kayaking the rugged coastlines of Alaska for the first time, or learning how to make mole in Oaxaca, adventure travel is all about engaging deeply with a destination to learn more about what makes it so special. And you won’t find a better adventure for your vacation dollars than in the Americas!

Along with their expansive array of travel experiences, North, Central, and South America are unrivaled for their diversity of cultures and landscapes. North America pulses through towering forests, undulating prairies, deserts, bustling cities, and offbeat locales. Central America, with its azure seas and verdant forests, magnificent Maya ruins, and smoking volcanoes is like a tropical fairy tale—except all of it is real. And in South America, Andean peaks, Amazonian rainforest, Patagonian glaciers, Incan ruins, white-sand beaches, and vibrant nightlife set the stage for unforgettable moments.

So, no matter if you’re journeying with the family or friends, traveling solo, or seeking a once-in-a-lifetime escape with your partner in crime, there’s a trip in the Americas for every interest and budget.

If you’re looking to incorporate more excitement into your future travels, check with Magic Carpet Travels to see many of the incredible travel experiences waiting for you in the Americas.

Magic Carpet Travels is located at 1359 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. Contact at magickellie@mctravels.com or 856-507-9110.