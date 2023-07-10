AC Electric Program To Help Advance Solar, Expand Energy Grid

Atlantic City Electric has received approval of its Powering the Future program, a $93.1 million portfolio of projects the company will perform during the next four years to further modernize and enhance the local energy grid and advance new clean energy opportunities across South Jersey.

The approval by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities allows for the acceleration of 22 targeted projects that are essential to expanding the local energy grid’s ability to support the interconnection of more solar and other clean energy technologies, improve system reliability, and leverage more modern, smart technologies to help make the grid stronger and more resilient against increasingly impactful storms.

Powering the Future will help create new opportunities for residential solar interconnection in most areas by giving Atlantic City Electric the ability to safely and reliably accommodate approximately 16,000 additional residential solar arrays. Atlantic City Electric also is performing upgrades outside of Powering the Future that will expand solar interconnection access to more than 50,000 customers.

Atlantic City Electric will begin executing Powering the Future in July 2023. To recover costs for Powering the Future, gradual rate changes will occur over four years between 2023 and 2027. The total monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 680 kilowatt hours will increase by approximately $1.22 or 0.84 percent over the four-year period.

Atlantic City Electric customers can view the company’s solar hosting capacity map for updates on available solar opportunities in their area, as well as the digital solar toolkit and ConnectTheGrid application portal for helpful information to make the switch to solar.