Squash ‘Pasta’

Spaghetti squash is a healthy replacement for its high-carb alternative.

Here’s a Jersey Fresh recipe that incorporates some produce available this time of year—spaghetti squash. If you have never cooked this squash, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how it stands in as a healthy, delicious alternative to pasta. Check out a video for this recipe at findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/spaghetti-squash-with-tomatoes-basil-and-parmesan

Spaghetti Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Parmesan

  • 1 Jersey Fresh spaghetti squash (about 1½ pounds), halved lengthwise, seeds and stringy fibers removed
  • 1/2 cup Jersey Fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 cup Jersey Fresh cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 3 tbsp. Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

15 min. prep / 12 min. cook time

  1. Rinse and dry all vegetables/herbs.
  2. Cut the squash in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, remove and discard seeds and connected stringy fibers.
  3. Place the 2 squash halves, cut-side down, in a baking dish. Add about 1/4 cup water and cover with plastic wrap.
  4. Microwave on high for 12 minutes or until soft when pressed. Let stand covered for three minutes.
  5. Remove the basil leaves from the stems (discard) and chop the leaves.
  6. Quarter the cherry tomatoes.
  7. In a large bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon oregano.
  8. Add the tomatoes and basil to bowl and season lightly with salt and pepper to taste and stir to combine.
  9. Scrape squash (will look like spaghetti) out of the skins with a fork (discard the skins) and add to tomato/basil mixture. Toss until combined.
  10. Sprinkle with remaining tablespoon of Parmesan cheese.

