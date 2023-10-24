Squash ‘Pasta’

Here’s a Jersey Fresh recipe that incorporates some produce available this time of year—spaghetti squash. If you have never cooked this squash, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how it stands in as a healthy, delicious alternative to pasta. Check out a video for this recipe at findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/spaghetti-squash-with-tomatoes-basil-and-parmesan
Spaghetti Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Parmesan
- 1 Jersey Fresh spaghetti squash (about 1½ pounds), halved lengthwise, seeds and stringy fibers removed
- 1/2 cup Jersey Fresh basil, chopped
- 1 cup Jersey Fresh cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 3 tbsp. Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
15 min. prep / 12 min. cook time
- Rinse and dry all vegetables/herbs.
- Cut the squash in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, remove and discard seeds and connected stringy fibers.
- Place the 2 squash halves, cut-side down, in a baking dish. Add about 1/4 cup water and cover with plastic wrap.
- Microwave on high for 12 minutes or until soft when pressed. Let stand covered for three minutes.
- Remove the basil leaves from the stems (discard) and chop the leaves.
- Quarter the cherry tomatoes.
- In a large bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon oregano.
- Add the tomatoes and basil to bowl and season lightly with salt and pepper to taste and stir to combine.
- Scrape squash (will look like spaghetti) out of the skins with a fork (discard the skins) and add to tomato/basil mixture. Toss until combined.
- Sprinkle with remaining tablespoon of Parmesan cheese.