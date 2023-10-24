Squash ‘Pasta’

Here’s a Jersey Fresh recipe that incorporates some produce available this time of year—spaghetti squash. If you have never cooked this squash, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how it stands in as a healthy, delicious alternative to pasta. Check out a video for this recipe at findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/spaghetti-squash-with-tomatoes-basil-and-parmesan

Spaghetti Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Parmesan

1 Jersey Fresh spaghetti squash (about 1½ pounds), halved lengthwise, seeds and stringy fibers removed

1/2 cup Jersey Fresh basil, chopped

1 cup Jersey Fresh cherry tomatoes, quartered

3 tbsp. Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

3 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

15 min. prep / 12 min. cook time