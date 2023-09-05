Bucks for You

I’ve mentioned in past columns the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and various initiatives that are part of the program. One of the programs by which you can benefit is the Ave Bucks Gift Card Program. I’ve mentioned in past columns the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and various initiatives that are part of the program. One of the programs by which you can benefit is the Ave Bucks Gift Card Program.

We rolled this program out to the public last year and we’re reminding you now that it’s a win-win in more ways than one. You purchase a virtual $25 or $50 gift card and get one of equal value free—a BOGO. It puts virtual Ave Bucks in your pocket and drives customers into downtown businesses.

Here’s all you do. Just scan with your smartphone the QR Code that appears in the ad right below this column and follow the directions. You can also go to GiftCards.TheAve.biz and follow the directions. You’ll get a free $25 or $50 gift certificate when you purchase a $25 or $50 gift certificate.

The gift card will be honored at select downtown stores. At press time, they are Alex’s Pizza (743 E. Landis Ave.), Al’s Shoes (639 E. Landis Ave.), ANIW, LLC (742 E. Landis Ave.), Cakes By Me (537 E. Landis Ave.), Cilantro Mexican Restaurant (523 E. Landis Ave.), DeSoto Jewelers (651 E. Landis Ave.), Finer Flowers (643 E. Landis Ave.), Hernando’s Hometown Pharmacy (741 E. Landis Ave.), K’s Fashion (651 E. Landis Ave.), Kaycee Ray’s Sports Pub (830 E. Landis Ave.), Kura Thai & Sushi (607 E. Landis Ave.), La Chi Message (651 E. Landis Ave), NAPA Auto Parts (809 E. Landis Ave.), R.A.I.R. Custom Graphics (716 E. Landis Ave.), The Spot At The Ave (618 E. Landis Ave.), Tuque Restaurant (623 E. Landis Ave.), and Vegans Are Us (636 E. Landis Ave.). Check the website for new participating locations.

Quantities are limited, so don’t delay.

* * *

Here’s a reminder about entering the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest. The picture can contain people or be a scenic. Photos containing people should include a model release, available upon request at T&F Camera. Winning photographs will be displayed at the third annual Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave event, to take place on Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2, right on Landis Avenue.

Just some ground rules—no photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11×14-inch mounted, and you grant Main Street Vineland the use of your photo for advertising purposes. One entry is allowed per person.

Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Avenue, or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive. All judging will be done by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. The submission deadline is Friday, November 17, but start thinking now about that magical seasonal shot you may already have.

* * *

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. We pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22. n