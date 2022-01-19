Pick a Team

As I mentioned last week, Main Street Vineland has our quarterly meeting of our four teams this month on Thursdays, at 12 noon at the Main Street Vineland office, 603 E. Landis Avenue. The Organization and Design Teams met the past two weeks, the Promotions Team meets on the 20th, and the Economic Vitality Team meets on the 27th. Come—or, if you want to be part of the meetings virtually, let us know and we can connect you through Zoom.

These teams do a lot more than meet once a quarter—and this is where you can make a big difference. The quarterly meetings act as “progress reports” on the teams’ projects and activities, but the real nuts-and-bolts work of each team happens between the meetings and in the subcommittees. Where can you fit in?

Do you want to volunteer to be a part of our initiatives—or do you know of someone who does? Are you good at raising money and getting sponsors to help fund our initiatives? If so, then our Organization Team is a great fit for you. Add to the “people power” that makes up Main Street Vineland. Whether you can contribute a little time or a lot, we have a place at the table for you.

Are you interested in making The Ave look the best it can be? Do you want to help enhance the physical appearance of our downtown? If so, put your ideas and talents to work on our Design Team. Whether it’s murals, outdoor dining, façade improvement, clean-up and planting, or any number of other such initiatives, the Design Team is the place for you.

Perhaps your interest lies in the fun events on The Ave—the Food Truck Festival, Cruise Down Memory Lane, Run The Ave 5K, Pumpkin Patch Party, An Olde Fashioned Christmas, Christmas Parade, Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave, or helping to create new events. That’s where the Promotions Team comes in and where you can put those talents to work.

Or, maybe you want to help our general business climate downtown—to work with our businesses through training, ribbon-cuttings, seminars, promoting the businesses and much more. Then, our Economic Vitality Team is a fit for you.

Your fancy may be just one team or it could be part of a bigger picture—being active in a number of areas. Whether you want to be a “full-timer” or a some-timer,” stop into the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Ave., or call us at 856-794-8653. We can talk more and fit you in where you can make a difference.

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. We pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today POP FM 99.9, Channel 22 on Comcast.

This is all the more reason to make The Ave your destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment needs, as well as for fun all year round. Take in the rich variety of fun things to do—right in your own backyard. n

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.