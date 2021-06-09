Summer Family Fun

By next week schoolchildren will be on vacation from both virtual and in-person classes in our local schools. It was an incredibly challenging year for the kids, their families, and teachers. We should congratulate all of them for sticking to it and completing the school year.

I have had the opportunity to speak to some youngsters about their preference of in-person or online, and it is definitely a mixed review! What I know is that this summer our children need fun and active things to do.

We are so lucky to live close to the seashore offering fine beaches and boardwalks with a lot of amusements. We also should add the Delaware Bayshore to our day trips. The Bayshore Center in Bivalve includes a museum, art exhibits, the AJ Meerwald schooner, the oyster cultivation, and more. Visit their website to see all the things you can do with the kids. bayshorecenter.org/events.

If you haven’t been to the Millville Army Airfield Museum, make sure to add it to your list. Admission is free (donations are appreciated) and it is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibits are often updated or changed, and the gift shop has terrific items for the entire family. Make sure you pick up information about the Labor Day week Air Show (September 4 and 5). A great deal of Millville’s history has been shaped by the events of WWII and the role the airport played in our fight for freedom.p47millville.org.

Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center has a variety of exhibits and the Museum of American Glass. There is an admission for the museum and to watch the glassblowing in the old factory building. For visiting just the shops there is no charge. You can find out more at wheatonarts.org/visit.

The Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts in downtown Millville has art exhibits, a gift shop, and youth classes/activities throughout the year including summer. There is no admission fee, and it is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit rrcarts.com.

To check out all the events in the downtown Arts District, visit glasstownartsdistrict.com. There are only a few spots left for our youth summer art camp, Art Creates Excellence, in July.

We learned that Rowan College South Jersey–the Clay College will soon be having in-person classes for ceramics at the High Street Campus. You can keep up to date for activities on their website rcsj.edu/artsinnovation/clay-college.

The Levoy Theatre is open! Many concerts and shows have tickets available to purchase, including the Off Broad Street Players productions and many of the concerts that were postponed because of the pandemic. Browse their website levoy.net/ to get more information about summer camp, auditions, and shows.

Have you seen the beautiful tigers and other animals at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton? Summer is the perfect time for an outdoor visit. The walking-hiking trails in the park/zoo are fun and you can bring a picnic lunch. There are “Tiger Talks” and “Bear Necessities” every afternoon. Check their site at cohanzickzoo.org.

I’m ready and excited to enjoy the summer and hope that you all will do the same!