Yoga and Relaxation

In these challenging—often tense—times, a little bit of relaxation is welcome and necessary. What we wouldn’t do for a few hours when we could relax, breathe, take a stretch, and just let go of our cares.

Well, Main Street Vineland will be providing just that opportunity this coming weekend, as we present Yoga and Sound Healing on The Ave—a free event to take place this Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the southwest mini-park, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. The rain date will be the next day at the same time.

We will be partnering with Ahmad Graves-El (a.k.a. “The Lung”) on this event. Joining Ahmad, who will be leading breathing exercises, will be Kim Corda for yoga instruction, Kristy Lively for Vinyasa Yoga, and Dana Pellegrino for yoga meditation. They will be joined by two sound providers—electric sitarist Sitarbob and sonic energy alchemist/card reader Maegan Athena Quinone.

All classes are 50 minutes long. Participants are urged to bring mats, blankets, blocks, water, and positive vibes. Join in any or all of the classes—or just to come, listen, and have a relaxing time.

While you’re on The Ave, take advantage of the downtown walking trail. There are one- and two-mile loops, as well as a three-mile loop that combines the other two. It’s a great way to stay fit and unwind—exercising, meeting some friends for lunch, or any number of other activities. You can also visit our great downtown merchants and get a headstart on your holiday shopping.

Also on tap:

• The 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane will take place Saturday, October 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. Rain date is the next day from 2 to 5 p.m. Over 1,000 classic cars will line The Ave for the downtown Vineland tradition. This event has long put The Ave on the map for classical car enthusiasts and cruise fans. Watch for more information.

• Our A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event will be returning after a one-year hiatus on Wednesday, October 27 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants will be offering samples of their delicious signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts—and there will be a fabulous silent auction and much more. We’ll also be recognizing those of our Main Street Vineland volunteers and partners who have contributed greatly to the work of our organization. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and ad space will be available in the event program book.

• Plans are in the works for a craft and antiques fair/sidewalk sale for Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are working with a firm that has a large database of crafters. It will be a juried show, with the firm and Main Street Vineland working on the participant selection process. We are also inviting our merchants on The Ave to participate in the sidewalk show aspect of the event. You’ll be reading more about this exciting new event in the weeks to come.

• Watch for news on upcoming ribbon-cutting events to help celebrate quite a few new businesses that have opened on The Ave in the past few months.