Woman’s Club of Vineland Donates Shoes to Soles4Souls

Norene Ritter, past president of The Woman’s Club of Vineland, delivered 710 pairs of shoes to the DSW Shoe Store in Depford. The shoes were collected for the project Soles4Souls. The shoes are sent to under privilaged countries, so people will have a pair of shoes to wear.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland will no longer be collecting shoes. If you have shoes to donate to this project, then you can take them directly to the DSW Shoe Store in Deptford.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland will now be collecting fiction and nonfiction books in good condition. Someone will be at the club house on the corner of Washington Ave. and Main Rd. from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on April 17 and 24 to receive the books or call 856-696-3944 and leave a message. The next book sale along with flats of garden plants will be on sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30 and May 1. Masks are required.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women who would be interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. At the present time, meetings take place on ZOOM for safety precautions. Even though we are not meeting in person, we still are concerned about our community and still donate to various community groups. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/ and like on facebook.