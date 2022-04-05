Woman’s Club Collects Books, Donates to Inspira

The Woman’s Club of Vineland, at their March meeting collected children’s books for birth to six years old. These books are given to Inspira Health Network to give to new mothers to encourage new parents to read to their children. The Club has a target collection each month to support various needs in our community.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women who would be interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like them on Facebook.