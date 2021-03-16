Welcome Spring!

I don’t know about you, but the warmer temperatures of the last week and the abundant sunshine has me dreaming of spring flowers, bike rides, and the return of outdoor dining.

There are so many ways to use the Xspero app to get prepared for spring and give to your favorite charity! Don’t have the Xspero app yet? Download it from your phone’s app store today and start giving with your everyday purchases without costing you more.

Is it time to plant your favorite spring flowers?

It may be! Check with one of the experts on the Xspero app like Triple Oaks Nursery in Franklinville, LaTorre Hardware in Vineland, or Richland General Store in Richland. These experts can tell which plants will not only survive but thrive during this early spring weather. Don’t forget to stock up on all the supplies to get your garden in top shape, such as mulch, topsoil, and borders.

Are you ready to enjoy the great outdoors?

Spring is a great time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors! Taking a hike or riding through the woods on a bike is a great way to enjoy the natural world, improve your mental health, and get some exercise. Tuckahoe Bike Shop has everything you need to hop on a bike and hit one of South Jersey’s many trails. The full-service bicycle shop offers unrivaled knowledge and friendly advice.

Do the warmer temperatures bring out your allergies?

While many of us celebrate the arrival of springtime warmth and sunshine, allergy sufferers often want to hide inside with the doors and windows locked shut. There are many ways to combat the allergens that take to the air around this time.

Health Foods Plus in Vineland and The Honey Tree in Northfield both offer natural supplements that can help you breathe easier during allergy season. Check with them to see what might combat your allergies best.

Using your Xspero app at any or all of these great local businesses means that 20 percent of your digital gift card goes to your favorite charity—without costing you more! Get ready for spring by shopping small and helping others without paying anything extra. Why? Because giving feels good!

Join us for some fun at our upcoming Xspero Virtual Trivia Nights:

Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. benefitting The Funny Farm

Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. benefitting St. Mary School

Check your Xspero app for tickets!