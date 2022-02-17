Vineland Native Becomes Commander at Recruit Training Center

Rear Admiral Jennifer S. Couture, a Vineland native, recently relieved Rear Admiral Milton J. Sands as commander of the Naval Service Training Command on Naval Station at Great Lakes. This recruit training center is the only boot camp for Navy recruits in the country.

Admiral Couture was commissioned through the NROTC program at George Washington University in 1995 and has bachelors and masters degrees in international studies from Old Dominion University.

She completed her joint professional military education at the U.S. Naval War College and the Joint Forces Staff College. She commanded multiple American war ships including one serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Admiral Sands was promoted to Commander of US Special Forces Command Africa.

Naval Service Training Command supports naval ascensions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted sailors.