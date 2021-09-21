Vineland Native Administers COVID-19 Vaccination to Sailor Aboard U.S. Navy Warship

Hospital Corpsman Sabrina Moncada, from Vineland, NJ, assigned to Pre-commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79 aircraft carrier) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a sailor during USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) joint vaccination evolution with Kennedy in Ford’s aft weapon handing area on September 9. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.