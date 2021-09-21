SNJ Today Newspaper

Vineland Native Administers COVID-19 Vaccination to Sailor Aboard U.S. Navy Warship

Photography by U.S. Navy photo: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin

Hospital Corpsman Sabrina Moncada, from Vineland, NJ, assigned to Pre-commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79 aircraft carrier) medical department, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a sailor during USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) joint vaccination evolution with Kennedy in Ford’s aft weapon handing area on September 9. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.

