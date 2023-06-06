Vineland Library Receives Donation from County Bar Association

The Cumberland County Bar Association selected Vineland Public Library to receive its inaugural donation of $1,000. Outgoing President Tariq H. Chaudhri, Esq. and Ted Ritter, Esq. presented the donation to Dr. Luis F. Amberths, Jr., Library business manager, and Christine Koehler, senior reference librarian, at a banquet held at the Charlesworth Hotel in Fortescue on Thursday, May 25. This donation will be used for library programs, materials, and building improvements. The staff of Vineland Public Library extends its gratitude to the Cumberland County Bar Association for the generous donation.