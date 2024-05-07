Vineland Historical Society to Celebrate Archeology, Flora and Fauna, Open House, All in May

Several events are planned for this month by the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS) to celebrate history and gardens. The museum grounds currently has a rain garden, which uses land contours and run-off waters from the museum’s rain gutter system. Plants are currently growing at that site.

On May 16 and 17 at 10 a.m, an archeological dig led by R. Alan Mounier, archeologist and VHAS trustee, will examine the soil and possible historic artifacts on the sites which will become the bog and community gardens.

On May 18 and 19 at 10 a.m., planting of the gardens will take place. The bog garden will include a variety of plants, including carnivorous plants. The community garden will include vegetables and herbs. An insect habitat will also be installed nearby. The gardens are a tribute to plant and insect naturalist Mary Treat.

Also on May 18, the museum will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Rain barrels will be placed near the gardens and children will be encouraged to place painted handprints on the barrels.

The society encourages public participation. A wish list of needed supplies for those who wish to contribute includes peat moss, garden hoses, and native plants. Volunteer labor is also welcome in addition to monetary donations.

The museum is located at 108 South Seventh St. in Vineland. Visit discovervinelandhistory.org or call 856-691-1111 for participation and donation information.