Vineland Awarded $3M Economic Development Grant

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the city of Vineland, to support business growth and job creation through the development of a new industrial park.The EDA grant will provide support for infrastructure improvements, including a new service road, water and sanitary sewer service, electrical upgrades, landscaping and more, resulting in seven nearly 10-acre industrial lots. This EDA investment will be matched with $3 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain more than 230 jobs and generate $83 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is making sure that all American communities, including those that have often been left behind, have the infrastructure needed to create new, good-paying jobs,” said Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support business development in Vineland and create economic opportunity across the region.”

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of Vineland as it works to create new economic opportunities and jobs,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “EDA is proud of our past investments in Vineland to support the region’s food production, storage, and manufacturing sectors, adding this project will expand the capacity of the region to attract additional private investment and jobs.”

