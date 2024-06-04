USCG Auxiliary Offers About Boating Safety (ABS)

New Jersey law requires that anyone operating a boat or any Personal Watercraft in or from the state of New Jersey must complete The About Boating Safety class and pass the test. Flotilla 8-7 will conduct a one-day class as mandated by the State of New Jersey. It stresses safe boating practice, boating rules and seamanship. It is taught by Certified USCG Auxiliary Instructors.

This course meets or exceeds the latest NJ State requirements. Each successful student will receive a NJ State Boating Certificate. The eight-hour class will be held at the Fire Hall at 90 Foster Road in Seabrook on Sunday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All course fees are $55 per person payable by cash or check. Space is limited; register by contacting Joe Lee 609-774-0191. A photo ID is required. Please bring a pen and pencil.