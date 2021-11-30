Upper Deerfield Township to Auction Alcoholic Beverage Licenses

Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, a historically dry community, approved a referendum to allow for the consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Township anticipates auctioning one alcoholic beverage license for on-premises consumption and one alcoholic beverages license for off-premises consumption at their January 18, 2022 Township Committee meeting.

Register to receive a bid packet for either of the licenses from the Township Clerk, Roy Spoltore by mail at Upper Deerfield Township Municipal Building, 1325 Highway 77, Seabrook, NJ 08302, by phone at 856-451-3811, or by email at info@upperdeerfield.com.