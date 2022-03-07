Two-Year-Long Public Health Emergency Ends

At his final COVID-19 press briefing on March 4, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the signing of Exec. Order No. 292, which lifts the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency as well as the statewide school and daycare mask mandate, effective March 7.

“With COVID-19 moving into an endemic, the time has come to move toward normalcy,” said Murphy.

“Conditions have improved in our state,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Immunity is high, cases have dropped significantly, therapeutics have improved, and testing is rapid and readily available. So, it does make sense to relax restrictions as we learn to live with the virus. But…please continue to wash your hands frequently, physically distance, stay home when you’re sick, and get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves, your families, your friends, and our children.”