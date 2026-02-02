Two Recognized for Contributions to NJ Agriculture

Mary Powers Nikola, right, and Henry D. DuBois Jr., were honored during the Award Presentations at the Joint State Agricultural Convention for their long-time service to New Jersey agriculture and the agriculture community. In center is Brandon Raso, named Outstanding Young Farmer.

Two farmers were recognized for their outstanding contributions to New Jersey agriculture during the 2026 State Agricultural Convention, held recently at Harrah’s Resort & Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. Both received the prestigious Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award.

Dr. Mary Powers Nikola of Ocean County, has served the New Jersey agriculture industry for decades, most notably as director of the New Jersey Agricultural Leadership Development Program (1999–2012) under the New Jersey Agricultural Society, in partnership with the New Jersey Farm Bureau, New Jersey Department of Agriculture, and Rutgers University. Through her teaching, mentorship, and networking initiatives, she helped shape many of today’s agricultural leaders, professionals, farmers, and many other industry associates, who credit her guidance and mentorship as part of their success.

“As a graduate of the first class of the New Jersey Agriculture Leadership Development Program (NJALDP), I know firsthand the impact of the program and how it develops leaders. Mary Nikola, in her time as director of the program shaped and influenced many of New Jersey’s current agricultural leaders and ensured the program’s success and existence to today,” said Ed Wengryn, NJ Secretary of Agriculture.

Henry D. DuBois Jr. of Salem County began his agricultural career at the age of 15—a journey that has spanned more than seven decades. A former president of the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture, Henry founded his own farm business, originally known as H&S DuBois Farm and now operating as DuBois’ Spring Brook Farms, which operated on more than 3,600 acres of New Jersey farmland. In 1983, he was honored as New Jersey’s Outstanding Young Farmer and received the Conservation Farmer Award for his commitment to soil and water resource preservation.

“Henry DuBois Jr.’s service to agriculture connects all our honorees today. As a former ag leader having served on the State Board of Agriculture, the Vegetable Growers and New Jersey Farm Bureau, Henry has played an important role in growing our state’s vibrant agriculture industry,” said Ed Wengryn, NJ Secretary of Agriculture.

This award highlights the dedication and leadership that continue to strengthen New Jersey’s agricultural industry. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture and the State Board of Agriculture congratulate this year’s honorees and thank them for their outstanding contributions to the Garden State’s farming community.