Two Area Sites Restocked for Winter Fishing

South Vineland Park is one of the sites included in the New Jersey’s Division of Fish and Wildlife plan to stock approximately 4,500 rainbow trout in 18 designated lakes and ponds across the state on November 20 and 21. The trout, averaging 14 to 18 inches in size, are part of the Winter 2023 Trout Stocking program. Following the stocking, these waters are immediately available for fishing.

The Vineland location was to be stocked on the 21st with approximately 190 trout. Shaw’s Mill Pond in Lawrence Township will also be stocked that day with about 200.

The state provides resources such as Winter Trout Fishing in NJ and the “Trout Stocked Waters of NJ” website app for anglers seeking information on trout fishing locations and tips. Additionally, updates on trout stocking can be obtained by calling the Trout Stocking Hotline at 609-322-9524. This initiative aims to enhance winter fishing opportunities in New Jersey.