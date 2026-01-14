SNJ
Search
Close this search box.

Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts

Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville. Third Friday at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts is presented by PNC Arts Alive. Experience the art, meet the artists, enjoy refreshments. Art Reception is Friday,
January 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music by Andy Dimacale.

Main Gallery – “Resolution/Reflections”: The new year is a powerful time for setting intentions & imagining the FUTURE! See what our artists chose for their take on this thoughtful theme.. 

Witt Gallery – RRCA Annual Affiliate Artist Member Show features new works in a variety of styles and mediums.

Associate Artist Alcove:
New works in the abstract style by Associate Artist member Nick Grassia, created in bold color, artwork pictured above.

Atrium Gallery – features new ceramics and woodworking pieces by local artists. All art in exhibits and atrium are for sale. 

Gift Shop: Visit our recently updated year-round giftshop featuring artist made pieces in all mediums: jewelry, prints, books, wall art, ceramics, and more. Support local artists through your purchases. 

Hours:
TUESDAY–SATURDAY, 11–4;

For artist opportunities, community events, hours, and more: rrcarts.com

Related Posts

Sports
Giants Stick With Joe Schoen After 4–13 Season and Daboll Firing
Breast Cancer Expert to Lead Breast Surgery Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute
Faces in the news
Breast Cancer Expert to Lead Breast Surgery Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute
Bovada Casino Review
On The Money
Bovada Casino Review 2026: Is It Legit? Bonuses, Game Variety & Payment Methods
Health & Fitness
Local Man in New Program to Find Kidney Donor

Newsletter

SNJ

SNJ Today gives you the latest news in Cumberland County. Entertainment, education, politics… you name it, we cover it.

Linkedin-in X-twitter Youtube Instagram

Popular News

Site Links

© 2025 SNJ Today. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy