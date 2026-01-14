Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts

Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville. Third Friday at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts is presented by PNC Arts Alive. Experience the art, meet the artists, enjoy refreshments. Art Reception is Friday,

January 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music by Andy Dimacale.

Main Gallery – “Resolution/Reflections”: The new year is a powerful time for setting intentions & imagining the FUTURE! See what our artists chose for their take on this thoughtful theme..

Witt Gallery – RRCA Annual Affiliate Artist Member Show features new works in a variety of styles and mediums.

Associate Artist Alcove:

New works in the abstract style by Associate Artist member Nick Grassia, created in bold color, artwork pictured above.

Atrium Gallery – features new ceramics and woodworking pieces by local artists. All art in exhibits and atrium are for sale.

Gift Shop: Visit our recently updated year-round giftshop featuring artist made pieces in all mediums: jewelry, prints, books, wall art, ceramics, and more. Support local artists through your purchases.

Hours:

TUESDAY–SATURDAY, 11–4;

For artist opportunities, community events, hours, and more: rrcarts.com