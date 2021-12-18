The Guidance Center Welcomes New Medical Director

The board of trustees and executive staff of The Guidance Center (TGC) are pleased to welcome David Harrison, DO, New Jersey licensed and board-certified psychiatrist, as medical director for the agency. Dr. Harrison has more than 25 years’ experience in the areas of community mental health, psychiatric screening services, substance abuse rehabilitation services, and military services, as well as administrative services.

Coming to TGC from Acenda Integrated Health, Inc., formerly Cape Counseling Services, Cape May County, NJ, Dr. Harrison also served as chief of psychiatry for the United States Coast Guard in Cape May for nearly 20 years, and is the founder/ sole proprietor of Advanced Behavioral Counseling Services, LLC.

Prior to these positions, Dr. Harrison was assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Medicine (UMDNJ SOM) in Cherry Hill. He received his doctorate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, and did residencies at both Norristown State Hospital in Norristown, PA, and UMDNJ-SOM, in Cherry Hill.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. David Harrison as the new medical director for The Guidance Center,” announced Ed Bowman, president. “Dr. Harrison has extensive experience in mental health care that will greatly enhance services here at The Guidance Center. I welcome him on behalf of the board of trustees, staff, and most importantly the greater Cumberland County community.”