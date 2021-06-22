The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Scholarships

The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey annually awards scholarships to college, graduate and law students. Each scholarship is a one-year grant in the amount of $3,500 paid directly to the recipient. Scholarship recipients from previous years are ineligible.

The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey Inc. announces the availability of the following scholarships:

• The Oscar W. Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship

• The Andrew K. Ruotolo Jr. Memorial Scholarship

• The Harris Y. Cotton Memorial Scholarship

• The John H. Stamler Memorial Scholarship

To be eligible for the Oscar W. Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a New Jersey resident accepted for admission into a law school. The applicant must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor. The applicant must also demonstrate financial need.

To be eligible for the Andrew K. Ruotolo, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a New Jersey resident accepted for admission to a law school or a graduate school. The applicant must exhibit an interest in, and commitment to, enhancing the rights and well-being of children through child advocacy programs. The applicant must also demonstrate financial need.

To be eligible for the Harris Y. Cotton Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a New Jersey resident accepted for admission to a law school. The applicant must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor with an emphasis in Domestic Violence or Hate Crime prosecutions. The applicant must also demonstrate financial need.

To be eligible for the John H. Stamler Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a New Jersey resident and sworn law enforcement officer seeking educational advancement on a college or graduate level to improve his or her effectiveness as a law enforcement officer. The applicant must also demonstrate financial need.

Deadline for submission of applications is September 3, 2021. Applicants will be notified of the Committee’s decision in October 2021.