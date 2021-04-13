The Authority’s Annual Trash Hunt is a Success

The Authority’s Clean Communities program hosts an Annual Trash Hunt every March to promote awareness and accountability for preserving the environment in Cumberland County, helping to reach its goal of keeping Cumberland County beautiful.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was not advertised as previous years and took place on multiple days between March 20 and March 29. With the help of The Authority and the Clean Communities program, over 200 participants from 17 different groups volunteered to clean a designated area. Of the 75,000 acres of Cumberland County, volunteers primarily focused on game preserves, wildlife management areas, and other public lands. Sites in Maurice River Township, Millville, Vineland, Bridgeton, Commercial Township, Lawrence Township, Deerfield Township, and Fairfield Township were cleaned. The Authority provided gloves, trash bags, and trash pickup after the event to ensure proper disposal.

Despite the event’s limited advertisement, 12.14 tons of trash, 3.37 tons of tires, and a sixteen-foot boat were collected; that is equal to over two African forest elephants of trash and two hippopotamuses of tires. Since 1992, more than 940 tons of trash have been removed from Cumberland County through the trash hunt; that is equal to over 142 African forest elephants and 626 hippopotamuses. Volunteers removed anything and everything from bottles, cans, and paper-waste to dirty diapers and a boat.

“The Authority has been leading this community clean-up effort for many years and it’s great to see it so well received year after year,” The Authority’s SWC Managing Director Anthony Riviera explained, “Recreational areas are seeing less littering. However, the roads and highways remain a concern. It is up to each of us to accept responsibility for the day-to-day effects of litter in Cumberland County. The number of volunteers combined with the total number of tons collected shows we continue to move forward in the right direction.”

County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator, Emma Nolan, added, “It is refreshing to the see the determination and hard work of everyone involved. The Authority is excited to continue to help those efforts! Let’s make our county beautiful and combat littering and illegal dumping together as a community.”

The Authority wants to thank all the volunteers who participated in the 2021 event. Sportsmen groups along with local civic, environmental groups came together to participate. The following groups and volunteers took part in this year’s trash hunt: Good Sports Gun Club, Menantico Gun Club, South Millville Gun Club, Cumberland County Ducks Unlimited, Mauricetown Gun Club, Competition Dirt Riders, NJ Fish and Game, East Creek Gun Club, Rosenhayn Gun Club, Tri-County Sportsmen, Venatores Gun Club, Citizens United, Chopper Automotive, Boy/Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Dominick Riviera, Esther M., and Gerda H.

For more information on The Authority’s Recycling and Clean Communities Program, please contact County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator Emma Nolan at enolan@theauthoritynj.com or at 856-825-3700×1270. If you or someone you may know would like to volunteer in a cleanup in Cumberland County, contact Emma Nolan.

In addition to its environmental related initiatives, The Authority is responsible for the development, financing and project management of projects and programs most vital to sustaining the economic and environmental future of Cumberland County and the state of New Jersey. The Authority works in tandem with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen County Commissioners to foster greater economic growth, business development and quality of life for all Cumberland County residents.