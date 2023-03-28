Taking Your Pet?

Pet owners are being urged to carefully pre-plan vacations to avoid being turned away from accommodations or denied entry to their destination country.It’s important to pre-plan an itinerary to ensure furry friends aren’t left alone for long periods of time, and to find animal-friendly places to visit.

James Cole, founder of Panache Cruises and self-confessed dog lover said: “We can spend hundreds on planning the perfect trip away with family and beloved pets, but not getting the right vaccinations or paperwork for animals will completely ruin your vacation before it’s even begun.” He offers these 10 tips for travelling with pets:

1. Check that everything is pet friendly: First and foremost, before even booking a vacation, check if there are any restrictions on which pets can be brought along or any size and weight limits. Never assume and always double check, and ask if there are any additional costs for bringing along a pet.

2. Correct paperwork: Before travelling check official government websites to see what specific records need to be in hand to be able to bring animals into another country. Different countries require different documents. It’s a good idea to take a copy of these records too.

3. Vaccinations: Ask the vet for advice prior to travelling and to see if the animal is healthy enough to travel. Research online on official government websites to see the vaccination requirements for animals. Some countries will require tapeworm treatments, and the majority of destinations require a rabies shot done at least 21 days prior to travelling. Microchipping is important, too, in case a pet goes missing.

4. Insurance: Just as it’s advised to take out travel insurance for ourselves, it’s a good idea to also consider getting insurance to cover pets while on vacation. If the animal already has insurance, check against the policy in case it covers any travel or vacationing abroad. If not, most insurance providers can upgrade packages to cover travel; or it may be cheaper to take out a short term insurance policy for the trip.

5. Travel safe: Travelling in the car can get pets used to the journey beforehand; use a secure harness on the backseat. If travelling on a plane or by boat, check with the travel provider for any restrictions and buy a suitable and secure crate.

6. Plan an itinerary: To avoid leaving pets alone for long periods of time, plan a list of pet-friendly places to ensure there is enough for the whole family and pets to do, and/or schedule in times when someone can stay at your lodging with the pets.

7. Stick to their regular routine: Pets still need the same amount of care, if not more, on vacation as they do at home. Stick to the same walk time and feeding times to try and help them feel comfortable while in the new environment.

8. Settling pets in: Take your pets out for a walk right away to help them get used to the new environment as early as possible. Avoid leaving them alone for long periods of time as this can make them feel frightened in an unfamiliar setting.

9. Bring home comforts: Another way to help alleviate any unsettled feelings is to pack something that will remind pets of home. Most animals are very sensitive to smell and will find comfort in a familiar scent. Pack a blanket or their favorite toy; if possible bring along their bedding or cage.

10. Pack all the essentials: Don’t assume things can be bought upon arrival; shops might not supply the right things or may be closed. Think about a pet’s daily routine and essentials such as food, a leash, poo bags, medication, bedding and favorite toys.

