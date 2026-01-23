Support Local Journalist and Family After House Fire

A fundraiser­—https://gofund.me/0ff356b51—is being organized by the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists to support journalist Mark Tyler and his family. The page is being managed by SPJ-NJ board members Krystal Knapp and Steve Lubetkin.

Just two days before Christmas, tragedy struck the Tyler family. Their lifelong family home—the house where Mark and his brother Raymond grew up—was engulfed in flames and largely destroyed.

At the time of the fire, Mark and Raymond were living there while caring for their 80-year-old mother, who has mobility issues. She was fortunate to escape with her life. Everything else was lost. Nearly all of the family’s possessions were destroyed, leaving them suddenly without a home.

The family is now living in a hotel while searching for an affordable rental as they navigate the long road to rebuilding. Right now, their homeowner’s insurance will only cover temporary housing through the end of January, creating an urgent and uncertain situation. In addition, their mother requires ongoing assistance from a home health aide, adding to the financial and emotional strain.

Mark and Raymond are pillars of the community. Mark is the publisher of Atlantic City Focus, a local news outlet that serves and amplifies the voices of Black residents in Atlantic City. The local news outlet provides vital coverage and community connection in a city too often overlooked by larger media outlets.

Beyond journalism, Mark is deeply committed to mentoring young people through a drum corps and his church ministry. Raymond serves as arts and entertainment editor for Atlantic City Focus and produces The Light Morning Show.

Mark and Raymond have always been pillars of their community, providing vital news coverage and uplifting local voices. Now, it’s our turn to show up for them. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help ease their financial burden and provide some stability during this difficult time.

