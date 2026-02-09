Student Loan Relief to Nursing Faculty as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Address Nurse Shortage

Nursing professionals teaching at eligible New Jersey institutions can now apply for up to $50,000 in student loan relief under the Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program offered by the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA). The program aims to help alleviate the statewide nursing shortage by incentivizing qualified professionals to teach nursing students who will strengthen the Garden State health care workforce.

Full- and part-time faculty with degrees from an approved graduate degree program may receive up to $10,000 per year in student loan redemption in exchange for teaching nursing courses at one or more eligible New Jersey institutions of higher education for up to five years, for a maximum total of $50,000. HESAA will apply payments to a participant’s outstanding student loan balance at the end of each completed year of service.

“Addressing workforce shortages with innovative solutions is key to ensuring the success of our communities and our state as a whole,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “By alleviating the student loan debt of faculty members who agree to teach aspiring nurses, this program helps close gaps in New Jersey’s nursing workforce so more residents can access the health care they need.”

The application period for the Nursing Faculty Loan Redemption Program is open now through March 2, 2026. To learn more and apply, visit: www.hesaa.org/Pages/NFLRP.aspx/