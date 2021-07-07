South Jersey Federal Credit Union Is Now First Harvest Credit Union

South Jersey Federal Credit Union has announced that effectively immediately, the financial institution will operate under the name First Harvest Credit Union. The credit union’s new name and logo, along with the company’s tagline, “A Better Place to Grow,” were unveiled at a ceremony last week at the company’s corporate headquarters.

“Our credit union prides itself on changing and adapting to meet the needs of our members and our community. As our credit union has grown, it has become necessary to develop a new brand that accurately reflects our mission, our services, and our unique strengths,” said Ernest Huggard, president and CEO of First Harvest Credit Union. “The First Harvest brand reflects our commitment to help our members tend to their finances and reap the rewards of careful money management. It also highlights our Southern New Jersey roots, while allowing us the opportunity to expand throughout the region.”

First Harvest Credit Union was founded in 1940 as the Industrial Union of Marine and Shipbuilding Workers of America Federal Credit Union, established to serve the employees of the former New York Shipbuilding Corporation. In 1973, the name was changed to South Jersey Maritime Federal Credit Union, and beginning in 1979, the organization became known as South Jersey Federal Credit Union. Today, the credit union operates 10 branches throughout Southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania, serving over 54,000 members and more than 700 employer groups.

For more information, visit SouthJerseyFCU.com/FirstHarvest.