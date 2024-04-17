South Jersey Eye Associates Welcomes Optometric Physician

South Jersey Eye Associates (SJEA) announces the addition of Dr. Samantha A. Miletta to the SJEA family. Dr. Miletta will officially join SJEA as an optometric physician on June 3, and will practice primary care optometry mainly at its Millville location at 211 Buck Street.

Together with Dr. Russell W. Chappius III, who has been with SJEA since 2020, Dr. Brandon J. Wuzzardo, optometric physician and owner of SJEA, expressed enthusiasm for the newest member of his staff.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Miletta, a compassionate and highly trained physician, join South Jersey Eye Associates,” said Dr. Wuzzardo, “Since she’s from the area, many of our patients already know Dr. Miletta personally. She is a wonderful addition to our team and will help us continue to provide our patients with eyecare at its best.”

Dr. Miletta graduated from Rowan University in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences and will graduate from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University in May 2024. She was a long-time patient at South Jersey Eye Associates and shadowed Dr. Brandon J. Wuzzardo for several years before starting optometry school.

Dr. Miletta’s training consisted of an internship at The Eye Institute, with externships at Cassey’s Optical, Gubman Eye Associates, Wilmington VA Medical Center, and William Feinbloom Vision Rehabilitation Center at The Eye Institute, which specializes in low-vision training. These externships included training in contact lenses, ocular disease, and low vision. While at SJEA, Dr. Miletta completed her optical clerkship in July 2021 and completed a three-month externship from November 2023 through February 2024.

A lifelong resident of Fairton, Dr. Miletta says, “SJEA has always made me feel like family—from being a patient to now being an optometrist in the practice. I am excited to be able to give back to the community I grew up in!”

South Jersey Eye Associates, PA is a comprehensive eyecare and eyewear center with locations in Bridgeton and Millville.