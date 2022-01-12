Soup Warmup

When winter comes around it’s the perfect time to make warming and comforting foods like homemade soups. Here are two tasty and healthy soup recipes sure to warm you and your loved ones as the frigid winter winds blow. May you have a happy, healthy, blessed, safe, and tasty New Year!

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Soup

2 cups basmati or long grain rice, cooked and cooled

Extra-virgin olive oil, for sautéing

1 large head green cabbage, chopped into bite-size pieces

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 lbs. ground beef

1 (14 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 small can tomato paste w/Italian seasonings

1 tbs. raw sugar, optional

6 cups low-sodium beef broth or stock

Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese, to taste

In a large pot over medium heat add olive oil, cabbage, garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper, cook until cabbage is fork tender, then transfer cabbage to a bowl. Add a little more olive oil to the pot, add ground beef and cook until browned. Add the sautéed cabbage, tomato sauce, tomato paste, raw sugar, and season with a little more salt and pepper, stir and cook for three minutes.

Add beef broth and rice, cook for 10-15 minutes longer. Add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve with grated cheese sprinkled over top if desired.

Crockpot Beef & Barley Soup

1 pound lean beef cubes

1 small onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, sliced

2 carrots, sliced

1 cup barley

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tsp. dried basil

4 cups reduced-sodium beef or chicken broth

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes

1 (15 ½ oz.) can great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper to taste

Place all ingredients into the crockpot Cook on low setting for 6-8 hours. Serve

Note: Serve with whole grain crusty bread, dinner rolls, biscuits or cornbread.

As always, Bon Appetit!

Lisa Ann Panzino DiNunzio is author of Seasoned With Love, Treasured Recipes, Lisa Ann’s Seasoned With Love II, and children’s books Snicker Learns An Important Lesson and Readers’ Favorite 5-Star rated Little Twinkle Learns Her Purpose.