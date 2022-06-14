Small Business Improvement Grants from NJEDA

The Small Business Improvement Grant is the second of several products the NJEDA is launching under the Main Street Recovery Program, to help small businesses become more resilient and position themselves for growth.

Funded with $15 million, this program will reimburse eligible small businesses and nonprofits for up to 50 percent of eligible project costs associated with building improvements or the purchase and/or installation of new furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FFE) made on or after March 9, 2020, but no more than two years prior to application. The maximum grant award will be $50,000 per business entity for the life of this program.

For more information, visit njeda.com/main-street-recovery-fund.

Created under the ERA, the Main Street Recovery Program is a $100 million small business support program that will fund multiple financial assistance products aimed at supporting the growth and success of small businesses in New Jersey.