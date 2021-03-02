Shuffle in Team Chairs

Every once in a while, circumstances occur where changes occur in our team leadership. Team chairs are volunteer positions. Our chairs have lives outside of our organization and sometimes that factor necessitates a change. Sometimes a team chair may feel that another team fits their talents and interests better.

So, with the new year, we have a couple of changes in our team chairs. I’m confident that these new chairs will keep their teams—and Main Street Vineland—moving forward and continuing in a path set by their predecessors.

Our Promotions Team, which is in charge of special events on The Ave, has been led for the past couple of years by Susan Sauro. Sue has done a wonderful job, in spite of the COVID-related challenges of the past year that have affected some of our events. Due to family and career, she’s had to step down as chair. We will miss her hard work and leadership.

To fill the breach comes Andre Rivera, who has been the chair of the Organization Team. Andre, as you know, has headed up our Running The Ave 5K, doing a yeoman’s job in making that event the success that it’s been. So, he wants to apply that talent to the Promotions Team, where he can help to coordinate the other downtown events.

To plug the gap in the Organization Team, we’re bringing in an old friend of Main Street Vineland, Donata Dalesandro. Donata’s association with Main Street Vineland goes back to its beginning in 2005, when she became the Promotions Team chair and helped to bring about many of the “feet on the street” events at that time. Since then, she has remained active in Main Street Vineland, having served on our Board of Directors, and has been helping us with various tasks. Newfield National Bank, where she is marketing/advertising officer, has been very helpful as an event sponsor. Since the Organization Team is in charge of fundraising and volunteer recruitment, Donata can put her considerable skills to work in those areas as she comes back as a team chair.

I want to congratulate Andre and Donata in their new positions and we all look forward to working with them to make Main Street Vineland go from strength to strength.

***

This is a reminder that we’ve also brought back “Take Out Thursday” to help our restaurants on The Ave. This week, on March 4, check out Cilantro Mexican Restaurant, at 523 E. Landis Avenue. For more information on subsequent weeks, go to our Facebook page for the restaurants’ menus, hours, and telephone numbers.

***

Just a reminder that we have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and is located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Ave. It’s handy, well-organized and there for you. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.