Shower Ministry to Resume on July 11

Bethany Grace Community Church will be combining its current Agape Sandwich Ministry with the re-opening of their Shower Ministry on Sunday, July 11. These combined ministries will take place every Sunday at 1 p.m. Sandwiches will be bagged for takeout lunch only. The Shower Ministry will provide soap, towels, washcloths, and all other toiletry items as necessary. Masks and social distancing are required.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Nick at 1-855-818-3810×7, or nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.

Bethany Grace Community Church is located at 31 N. Pearl Street in Bridgeton.