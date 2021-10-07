School Supplies Collected by Woman’s Club

The Woman’s Club of Vineland collected school supplies for the members of the Boys and Girls Club. Pictured are members of the Boys and Girls Club, staff members, and Woman’s Club member Linda Gallina. The Club is still collecting sneakers in any size and condition. There is a box at the door on the parking lot side at 677 S. Main Road and Washington Avenue, Vineland.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like on facebook.